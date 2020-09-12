77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Dealer News

Findlay partners with FIT to create technician training program

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 12, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow provides job training and coaching and connects job seekers with employers. The nonprofit organization has partnered with Findlay Automotive to create an automotive technician training program.

With this new partnership with Findlay, the organization will be offering automotive technician training. The new automotive classes will begin Sept. 14.

The idea of adding a training course for automotive technicians came from Findlay CFO Tyler Corder who has been on the FIT’s board since 2015. Corder recalls he was reading an article about a nationwide shortage of automotive technicians. The article rang true for him.

He’s been the leading Findlay Automotive for over 25 years, and finding qualified, trained technicians has always been a struggle. So he suggested the idea to Janet Blumen, who started FIT in 1997, and she immediately saw that it would be a great addition.

While FIT and Findlay have been developing the curriculum for months, Corder pointed out auspicious timing.

“With the recent spike in layoffs in Las Vegas, there is a tremendous need for vocational training to help people develop a new career,” Corder said. “At the same time, there is a nationwide shortage of automotive service technicians.

“This is the perfect time for Findlay Automotive to partner with the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow to provide this vocational training. This program will help retrain Southern Nevadans for a good-paying career and we hope it will also provide Findlay with a supply of qualified applicants for our technician job openings.”

The automotive courses will be taught over a four-month period. The classes will be held on the FIT campus three days a week; two days a week will be spent at one of four Findlay locations. Students will rotate between Audi Henderson, Findlay Chevrolet, Findlay Toyota and Findlay Volkswagen.

The service director at Findlay Volkswagen, John Gonzalez, and other Findlay service directors contributed to developing the course curriculum. Gonzalez and the other service directors have clear ideas about what they would like potential future employees to know.

“I’m super excited about this. It’s reaching out to broader group of people. … I’ve hired like 12 recent high school grads over the past couple of years, but with distance learning, I don’t have another class of kids learning automotive. It’s also a great opportunity for someone to learn our industry and make a career out of it,” Gonzalez said.

FIT refers to its program of vocation training as its Standards of Excellence Academy. Courses prepare people for careers that include nursing, solar panel installation, HVAC repair, medical office staff, forklift and OSHA certification.

FIT focuses on helping both the unemployed and the underemployed — those having a job that doesn’t pay the bills. FIT’s end goal is for people to be completely self-reliant, for them to have a career that enables them to support themselves and their families without any outside assistance.

Standards of Excellence Director Conrad Torres said that the automotive technician introductory course will focus on the drive train, engine, brakes and suspension.

“The goal is to build a good foundation so we can continue from there,” Torres said.

FIT is located at 1931 Stella Lake Drive in the northwest valley. For further information about FIT or the automotive technician course call 702-367-4348, ext. 239.

MOST READ
1
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
2
Wynn Las Vegas files suit over Labor Day weekend fight at Encore
Wynn Las Vegas files suit over Labor Day weekend fight at Encore
3
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
5
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chad Leavitt
Automotive News names Findlay employee to 40 under 40 list
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chad Leavitt of Findlay Automotive was chosen by Automotive News, an international publication that covers all things related to the automotive business, as one of its 40 under 40.

Retired Army National Guard specialist Steven Stanley and his wife, Christine, center, are surr ...
Findlay Kia awards new vehicle to military veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

John “Griff” Griffith of Mojave Brewing Company is flanked by Marcy Colletti, left, Findlay ...
Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the VW’s Community Driven Promise platform.

The executive board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association was at Findlay RV to thank t ...
Findlay RV helps law enforcement with motor homes
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

When Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was seriously injured during a shootout on the Strip in June, Findlay RV provided a motor home for his family and police officers near UMC, where he was being treated.

Posing with the Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages are Marcy ...
Findlay VW teams up with new brewery in campaign
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. launched a campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence. The Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning.

Longtime Findlay Automotive Group employee Charles Davis, center, is flanked by Findlay Automot ...
Findlay employee celebrates 60 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

On June 3, 2020, Charlie Davis completed 60 years of working for Findlay Automotive Group. Davis, 83, holds the record as the longest-tenured employee in Findlay’s history.