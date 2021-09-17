Findlay teams up with Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked Findlay Customs for help granting a wish. A 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas had his 1991 GMC Sierra fully redone and enhanced with a sound system.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remodeled truck. (Findlay)

Findlay Customs is known for its elaborate paint jobs, sound systems and tricking out old cars to be new and modern. Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked for help granting a wish.

Gustavo Torres Uribe, a 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas, wanted to have a makeover of his 1991 GMC Sierra. Gustavo has been battling leukemia for over two years and, despite undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments, Gustavo is determined to remain optimistic.

On Aug. 27, Gustavo’s wish came true as his 1991 GMC Sierra was fully redone and enhanced with a sound system made for a teenager. There was magic in the air as the car was unveiled and the crew at Findlay Customs led Gustavo around his new ride.

“We learned about Gustavo when Make-A-Wish got a hold of us and told his story,” Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group said. “Gustavo has been having some medical challenges with leukemia, and we wanted to help. We’re so excited to be granting this wish and we hope Gustavo’s new truck bring him lots of joy.”

Gustavo said, “When I first saw it, it’s exactly how I wanted it — a nice original look but just completely new and Findlay customs did exactly that. I like it and it’s how I wanted it so I’m very happy. I’m forever grateful to Findlay and Make-A-Wish for granting me this wish. I’m so proud of my truck. I love it.”

“We’re excited to be granting this wish and I just wanted to thank my team at Findlay Customs,” Mike Austin, general manager of Findlay Customs said.” They went above and beyond to get this car done even with challenges of car parts being delayed. We made it happen and can’t wait for Gustavo to enjoy it.”

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than 340,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses. Its mission is to create life-changing wishes for children and critical illnesses with the hope that the wish can help boost the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

Gustavo’s future is looking bright as he is feeling better than before. His treatments should be wrapping up in the near future, and he hopes to spend time in his new truck.