Dealer News

Findlay teams up with Make-A-Wish Foundation

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 17, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remodeled truck. (Findlay)
Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remodeled truck. (Findlay)

Findlay Customs is known for its elaborate paint jobs, sound systems and tricking out old cars to be new and modern. Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked for help granting a wish.

Gustavo Torres Uribe, a 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas, wanted to have a makeover of his 1991 GMC Sierra. Gustavo has been battling leukemia for over two years and, despite undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments, Gustavo is determined to remain optimistic.

On Aug. 27, Gustavo’s wish came true as his 1991 GMC Sierra was fully redone and enhanced with a sound system made for a teenager. There was magic in the air as the car was unveiled and the crew at Findlay Customs led Gustavo around his new ride.

“We learned about Gustavo when Make-A-Wish got a hold of us and told his story,” Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group said. “Gustavo has been having some medical challenges with leukemia, and we wanted to help. We’re so excited to be granting this wish and we hope Gustavo’s new truck bring him lots of joy.”

Gustavo said, “When I first saw it, it’s exactly how I wanted it — a nice original look but just completely new and Findlay customs did exactly that. I like it and it’s how I wanted it so I’m very happy. I’m forever grateful to Findlay and Make-A-Wish for granting me this wish. I’m so proud of my truck. I love it.”

“We’re excited to be granting this wish and I just wanted to thank my team at Findlay Customs,” Mike Austin, general manager of Findlay Customs said.” They went above and beyond to get this car done even with challenges of car parts being delayed. We made it happen and can’t wait for Gustavo to enjoy it.”

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than 340,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses. Its mission is to create life-changing wishes for children and critical illnesses with the hope that the wish can help boost the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

Gustavo’s future is looking bright as he is feeling better than before. His treatments should be wrapping up in the near future, and he hopes to spend time in his new truck.

THE LATEST
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sales manager Kevin Kesick, left, and shop foreman Rick Marshall ar ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Karma Automotive, which has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician T ...
Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. CFO Tyler Corder said, “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships.”

Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission