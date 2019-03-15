Findlay’s 2019 Acura RDX is first in its class

Findlay Acura sales manager Tino Villalobos shows off the newly-designed 2019 RDX SUV at the dealership at 315 Auto Mall Drive. (Findlay)

Findlay Acura has unleashed the 2019 Acura RDX sport utility vehicle, which is so popular that it’s the No. 1 selling vehicle in its class, according to AutomotiveWorld.com.

Sales manager Tino Villalobos says the reason for the success of the new RDX is based on several factors.

“The technology combined with the fact that it has the highest safety rating possible from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) is very strong,” Villalobos said. “The vehicle has a sleek look inside and out. It has the largest oversized panoramic sun roof in its class.”

The 2019 Acura RDX SUV is available with a 2.4 turbo four-cylinder putting out 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque while also getting average combined mileage of 22 city and 27 highway, according to www.fueleconomy.gov.

In addition, the Acura RDX comes standard with a 10-speed transmission, Apple CarPlay for phone connections, touchpad interface and the No. 1 cargo space in its class.

“It simply stands out in the crowd,” Villalobos said. “Being in the car business and to still be wowed is an awesome feeling. The Acura product is something else.”

According to Villalobos, the buyer profile is diverse.

“The RDX is attracting everyone from schoolteachers to doctors,” he said. “Acura did its job with this one.”

Also key for the RDX is that it can come with super handling all-wheel drive,” Villalobos said. “In a country that is so diverse, that’s a huge feature. You can take it anywhere and feel comfortable. The car looks good on the lot, but it looks even better on your driveway.”