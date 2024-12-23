Off-road legend bringing Trophy Truck to Vegas

One of the most successful off-road racers in history is bringing his winning Trophy Truck to Las Vegas.

“Lightning” Larry Ragland, a five-time SCORE International Baja 1000 Trophy Truck overall winner and the second-most winning driver in desert racing’s history, will display his Trophy Truck at Team Chevrolet from now through March.

Off-road racing fans can experience a piece of racing history with Ragland’s famed truck, “Arnold,” on display at Team Chevrolet. Team Chevrolet is at 5501 Drexel Road in Las Vegas, and the truck is available for viewing during store hours.

Ragland is the second-most winning driver in desert racing history and was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His renowned truck made its debut at the Baja 1000 in 1995 and claimed victory in the longest race in the event’s history, spanning from Tijuana to La Paz. Arnold went on to win again in 1996, 1997 and 1999, with a second-place finish in 1998.

After more than 20 years away from racing, Ragland brought back Arnold to compete in the 2024 NORRA 1000. Driving the same truck that built his legacy, he won his class and ran with the leaders throughout the race. The truck remains 95 percent original to its 1994 build, still equipped with one of its original motors and transmissions. Key components, including the trailing arms, A-arms and gauges, are all from the original design.

