62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Autos

Off-road legend bringing Trophy Truck to Vegas

More Stories
Jimmy Duran, Senior District Manager for Big O Tires in the Las Vegas market.
Big O Tires is setting the gold standard
Big O Tires offers services including checking fluids as shown by Pedro Miranda.
Big O Tires helps to maintain cars through summer heat
JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIEW-----One of the many dogs available for adoption a ...
Goal of birthday wish to fill bowls at Henderson shelter
Findlay donates to local theater company
Provided content
December 23, 2024 - 11:13 am
 

One of the most successful off-road racers in history is bringing his winning Trophy Truck to Las Vegas.

“Lightning” Larry Ragland, a five-time SCORE International Baja 1000 Trophy Truck overall winner and the second-most winning driver in desert racing’s history, will display his Trophy Truck at Team Chevrolet from now through March.

Off-road racing fans can experience a piece of racing history with Ragland’s famed truck, “Arnold,” on display at Team Chevrolet. Team Chevrolet is at 5501 Drexel Road in Las Vegas, and the truck is available for viewing during store hours.

Ragland is the second-most winning driver in desert racing history and was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His renowned truck made its debut at the Baja 1000 in 1995 and claimed victory in the longest race in the event’s history, spanning from Tijuana to La Paz. Arnold went on to win again in 1996, 1997 and 1999, with a second-place finish in 1998.

After more than 20 years away from racing, Ragland brought back Arnold to compete in the 2024 NORRA 1000. Driving the same truck that built his legacy, he won his class and ran with the leaders throughout the race. The truck remains 95 percent original to its 1994 build, still equipped with one of its original motors and transmissions. Key components, including the trailing arms, A-arms and gauges, are all from the original design.

Experience a piece of racing history and visit Team Chevrolet now through next March to see Ragland’s iconic Baja-winning truck on display!

For more information about Team Chevrolet Las Vegas, visit teamchevroletlv.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jimmy Duran, Senior District Manager for Big O Tires in the Las Vegas market.
Sponsored
Big O Tires is setting the gold standard
Provided content from Big O Tires

Big O Tires has won “Best Of Las Vegas” for three years in a row.

Big O Tires offers services including checking fluids as shown by Pedro Miranda.
Sponsored
Big O Tires helps to maintain cars through summer heat
By / RJ

While the country is experiencing the heat of summer, Las Vegas will feel the hot temperatures until October. David Mackey, general manager of Big O Tires for the Las Vegas market, shared tips to prepare and maintain a vehicle during the summer months.

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIEW-----One of the many dogs available for adoption a ...
Goal of birthday wish to fill bowls at Henderson shelter
Dealer provided content

On July 31, 14-year-old Roman Pandullo is not asking for the latest video game or trendy sneakers. Instead, he has a birthday wish to help the animals at the Henderson Animal Shelter for his seventh year in a row.

Findlay donates to local theater company
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

In a heartening display of support for the local arts scene, Findlay Automotive has announced a donation of $5,000 to the esteemed A Public Fit Theater Company. This generous contribution will aid the theater company in continuing its mission of producing high-quality theatrical performances while showcasing the talents of local artists.

Findlay Automotive supports Signs of Hope
Dealer provided content

Tragically, there are over 400,000 victims of sexual assault in the U.S. each year. In response to this alarming statistic, Findlay Automotive Group has made a donation to Signs of Hope, an organization dedicated to aiding victims of sexual violence and human trafficking.

Caption: Miles the Bear, Miracle Flights’ mascot, Mark Brown, Miracle Flights CEO and Tyler C ...
Findlay Automotive donation supports Miracle Flights
Dealer provided content

Imagine you had a child with a rare disease and treatment was far from home. On top of major medical bills, you would have to major travel expenses. This is where Miracle Flights serves as “the cure for the distance.”

Gabriella Sandoval Sr. Development Manager with the American Cancer Society accepts Findlay Aut ...
Cancer Society gets donation of $25,000
Dealer provided content

Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of nearly everyone, claiming 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

Mike Bodine CEO of Hope for the City with Tyler Corder CFO of Findlay Automotive.
Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit
Dealer provided content

In a city known for its glitz and glamour, it’s sobering to realize that a significant portion of its population struggles with hunger every day.

Caption: Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Chief Accounting Officer Chad Leavitt.
Findlay Automotive donates over $2.1 million to local charities
Findlay Automotive Group

In an unwavering display of community support, Findlay Automotive Group reaffirms its dedication to philanthropy, underscoring its values as a family-owned business with deep roots in Nevada. Today, Findlay consists of 35 locations across 5 western states and more than 2,500 employees. Findlay is committed to uplifting local communities where they operate.

MORE STORIES