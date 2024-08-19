Big O Tires helps to maintain cars through summer heat

While the country is experiencing the heat of summer, Las Vegas will feel the hot temperatures until October. David Mackey, general manager of Big O Tires for the Las Vegas market, shared tips to prepare and maintain a vehicle during the summer months.

Excessive heat on the asphalt can raise tire pressure, potentially causing blowouts. Additionally, one of the things we see more of here in the desert with so much heat is what’s called tire dry rot. Dry rot occurs when the tire’s rubber compound loses moisture and the tire cracks.

“It’s very important to have your tires at the correct pressure and the correct manufacturer recommendations. Here at Big O Tires, you can always drive up to any of our 11 stores and we will inspect your tires to make certain they are at the right pressure and don’t have dry cracks, and let you know our recommendations,” explained Mackey. “At Big O Tires, we will perform this service along with a full 22-point inspection for free.”

The company’s warranty for all mechanical service work is 12-12, which is 12,000 miles, or 12 months (One year), whichever comes first. This includes parts and labor nationwide with more than 400-plus Big O Tires locations throughout the country. It offers a six-year warranty on Big O branded tires with the first three years free replacement, which means if a tire cannot be repaired, the tire itself is free for the first three years and prorated for another three years.

Other services also are provided including checking the fluids since intense heat can wreak havoc on many components of a vehicle, including battery failure, coolant failure and problems with the air conditioner.

“Big O Tires can check every one of these components as well as all others. We are a total car care service shop as well. If the heat overexerts your battery, we can change your battery for you. If your car starts to overheat, we can determine the issue and do a coolant service for you. We can diagnose those problems for you. If your air conditioning starts to act up and blow hot air, we do a free inspection on that as well. This service is included in our free 22-point inspection that we’ll do to educate you and then get you an estimate for repair.” said Mackey.

Then there is the monsoon season with early rains this year so checking tires and windshield wipers are very important.

“We offer a variety of multiple wiper blades to fit all vehicles, including your rear wiper blade, which can be hard to find. Many customers believe that they have to go to the dealer for this, but we have wipers here at Big O Tires,” explained Mackey. “Tires are important because it rains so sporadically that oil comes up to the surface of the roads making the ground and the asphalt slicker.”

Big O Tires also offers loyalty programs with multiple arrays of financing and loyalty programs including the Big O Tires VIP card with up to 12 months interest-free financing. There are also different financing options that include up 90 days interest-free financing.

The top three areas to check on vehicles include fluids, tires and wipers. Big O Tires is open seven days a week to serve the community. Customers can make an appointment by either calling the location or visiting BigOTires.com and make an appointment online.

“We’ll get you in a lot sooner than our competition. Many have told us about an average wait time of seven days, just for a simple oil change. Big O Tires gets you in and will have you out in a couple hours at the most.”

Mackey has been part of the Big O Tires Family for almost 10 years. He started his career as a salesperson and worked his way up to assistant manager, store manager, district manager and, now, general manager of the Las Vegas market. He entered the automotive industry 23 years ago as a driver and worked his way up to regional sales manager for a competitor. After switching professions, Mackey realized the automotive industry was his choice for a career path. He was raised in California and has called Nevada home for over a decade.

For more information, visit BigOTires.com. The Team you trust.