Big O Tires is setting the gold standard

"“We want to be worthy of the ‘Best of Las Vegas’ award we've received for the past three consecutive years in Las Vegas."

David Mackey, General Manager of Big O Tires for the Las Vegas market, works closely with Duran to provide the best service to customers.

Big O Tires has won “Best Of Las Vegas” for three years in a row.

Here, they will share some of the best tips and advice as we go through the colder months in the valley.

While the first official day of winter is Dec. 21, Southern Nevada is experiencing colder temperatures, and now is the right time to create a Winter Car Checklist. Big O Tires can help you check your list twice to make sure your car is prepared for holiday travel and much cooler temperatures.

Jimmy Duran, Senior District Manager for Big O Tires in the Las Vegas market, shared tips on preparing and maintaining a vehicle during the colder months.

“During the holiday season, our drive time increases. We visit family members, shop for presents and perform other errands. We put extra wear and tear on our vehicles, so a well-maintained vehicle will help avoid costly repairs later.”

Big O Tires offers free 22-point vehicle inspections, including brakes, alignments, fluids, batteries, belts, hoses, tires and more.

Colder desert temperatures can add additional stress to vehicles, especially tires. Big O Tires adjust tire pressure because cold air can naturally decrease tire pressure. It’s not that the air is escaping the tires; it’s just that the pressure condenses. If the tires need to be replaced, Big O Tires wants to help their customers save money during the holiday season.

“One of our biggest deals of the season right now is for a limited time. We are offering four tires for $500 bucks, including installation. This offer is valid on select tires and for sizes up to 18-inch tires,” explained Duran.

Big O Tires offers a six-year warranty on Big O-branded tires with the first three years of free replacement. This means that if a tire cannot be repaired, the tire itself is free for the first three years and prorated for another three years.

“We’re also the only place where you’ll find the award-winning Big O branded tires with a six-year warranty that includes free services for the life of the tire, 24-hour towing services and flat repair change assistance.”

Other services include checking the fluids since colder weather can wreak havoc on many vehicle components, including battery failure and climate control. This service is included in Big O Tires’ free 22-point inspection, which educates customers and then gives them the empowerment to make their own decisions.

The company’s warranty for all mechanical service work is 12-12, which is 12,000 miles or 12 months (one year), whichever comes first. This includes parts and labor nationwide, with more than 400-plus Big O Tires locations throughout the country.

“Nobody wants to spend extra money repairing their vehicles before the holidays. We offer some of our best deals, which will save our customers money if repairs are needed,” said Duran.

Big O Tires also offers multiple arrays of financing and loyalty programs, including the Big O Tires VIP card with up to 12 months of interest-free financing. Different financing options include up to 90 days of interest-free financing.

Big O Tires is open seven days a week to serve the community. Customers can make an appointment by either calling the location or visiting BigOTires.com and making an appointment online. The goal is to have most customers back on the road in a couple of hours.

This is one of many reasons Big O Tires has been awarded “Best of Las Vegas” as the Best Tire Store for three consecutive years.

“We want to be worthy of the ‘Best of Las Vegas’ award we’ve received for the past three consecutive years in Las Vegas. What sets us apart is the quality of work we provide for our guests, our everyday low prices and our legendary guest service. We’re locally owned and very involved in the communities where our stores are located. We’re a big company, but we still have the same Big O Tires mentality that every guest matters,” said Duran.

Duran started in the industry in 1996 with Big O Tires as a high school student at Eldorado High School as a general service technician. Duran grew within the organization, with two breaks, returning to Big O Tires to continue his career. He oversees the east side locations, including Henderson. Duran helps train and grow his team members both professionally and personally.

For more information, visit BigOTires.com. The Team You Trust.