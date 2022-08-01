120K pounds of frozen beef and broccoli dinners recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the move Saturday.

Conagra Brands Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, recalled 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “Best By May 21 2023” because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. (Conagra Brands)

Nearly 120,000 pounds of a restaurant chain’s frozen dinner product has been recalled, according to a news release Saturday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken. These items were produced on May 26 and 27.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” on the side panel above the nutrition facts, the release said. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product listed. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at 800-280-0301 or Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

