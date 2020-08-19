15K pounds of chicken soup recalled over mislabeling

The product contains milk and soy — known allergens — as well as beef and pork, which are not declared on the product label.

Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling more than 15,000 pounds of a canned soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Mislabeled cans of chicken soup have triggered a national recall of the product, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Faribault Foods Inc., in Faribault, Minnesota, is recalling 15,134 pounds of canned soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The cans labeled as chicken noodle soup contain a meatball and pasta product. The canned soup items were produced on May 26 .

The 14-ounce cans are labeled “Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup” with a best by date of “BestByMAY262022” printed on the bottom of the can and a best by date of “09JUN2022” printed on the product case.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can under the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm’s distributor notified the USDA’s food safety service of consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles, the release said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the General Mills Consumer Help Line at 800-200-9377.

