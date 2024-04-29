$281K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

It was one of three six-figure jackpots to hit recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

Treasure Island is seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A table game player at Treasure Island won a $281,000 progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker on Thursday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning individual chose to remain anonymous.

Clubbing at Santa Fe Station

Just waiting for the jack to show up for the party.

HUGE bet, HUGE win. This guest in our high limit room hit a Royal last night to collect $100,500 on a $125 bet. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/OOohKgSCCu — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 28, 2024

New room pays off at Rampart

This is how you break in a new space.

🎉 BIG WIN ALERT! 🎉 One lucky local just hit the jackpot in our newly renovated High Limit Room, taking home a whopping $100,000! 🤑💰 Congratulations to our latest winner! We're thrilled to celebrate with you! 🎰✨ #jackpot #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/6p7eeWUZdb — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) April 29, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One jackpot from 5 Treasures.

Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/7ZtYR0cYG7 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 24, 2024

Hitting again up north.

Not a bad way to start the week! Congrats on the $53k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/r3JQ3ciOLP — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 29, 2024

Boulder Station

A plethora of winners in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Local Wins $20,000!

Playing Triple Double Bonus Poker pic.twitter.com/Nk0jasS5O7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 24, 2024

Dancing Drums

Local Wins: $12,651 pic.twitter.com/siYH3UhWxW — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2024

Poker Double Double Bonus

Four Aces with a Kicker

Win: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/LL0Z5IJN7X — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2024

Buffalo Link - Grand Bonus

Win: $12,250 pic.twitter.com/HLWMJFIXKv — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 29, 2024

California

Jeanette sets the pace at the downtown casino!

Luck lives here and it's contagious!🤑🎰 Join us in congratulating these lucky guests. pic.twitter.com/knclfBpPgr — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 27, 2024

Cannery

Some Dragon Link fun.

Join us in tipping our hats to our lucky guest who's just hit a whopping $16k jackpot! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/heYdn8tmIo — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 24, 2024

Pots are hot.

Bravo on bagging a $13k win! 🥳💫 pic.twitter.com/Ei0J5p1wDv — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 29, 2024

Circa

Fun times at the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament.

Fremont

Stacey leads the way!

These lucky guests have that jackpot glow! 🎰✨🤑 Join us in congratulating these winners. pic.twitter.com/PLpvgkJDEg — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 26, 2024

Main Street Station

Someone left a big check at a slots machine again.

A lucky guest had 10,000 reasons to smile after hitting this jackpot!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/4TbFJtY95M — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 27, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Joseph!

Congrats to Joseph for winning $17,935.76 on Prosperity Link! Cue the confetti cannons 🎉🎉 #VivaLasOYO #Jackpot #LuckyWinner pic.twitter.com/PO9U6dJrFx — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 25, 2024

Palms

No deuces, no problem.

major congrats to the winner with the royal flush in Deuces Wild Poker, scoring $40,000 from a $50 bet. 💰 that's hot! enjoy your fab jackpot, babe. 🔥💖 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/yXUquz74qd#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/UtLUQIX3DW — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 25, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Just their imagination.

Imagine placing a $2.64 bet and winning $15,239.96 with it 😲 Congratulations to a lucky player who experienced just that! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/xtQUiiOQyO — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) April 24, 2024

Sam’s Town

The Boulder Strip continues a strong showing.

Magic happens at Sam’s Town! A fortune of $12,087 was won on Dragon Link Golden Century! 🌈 Do you have the dragon's touch? 🐉 pic.twitter.com/nebTURglto — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024

🍀 Feeling Lucky? Someone's day just got a whole lot brighter at Sam's Town! 😎 Congrats to the fortunate winner of this $15,042 jackpot on our Buffalo Gold game! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/1HyM3q9RZN — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024

We've got a winner! 🎊👏 Check out this incredible moment when $18,246 was won on Fu Dai Fusion. The excitement is real, and it's all happening at Sam’s Town! Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/MSieEKsVRn — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024

This lucky winner is no stranger to this row of video poker machines as they are her favorites! We can see why! She won TWO huge $10,000 jackpots within days of one another! pic.twitter.com/PGjs3gnzQy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024

🍃 Talk about a wild ride! A lucky adventurer conquered the jungle and won a huge $10,015 jackpot on Tarzan vs Wild here at Sam’s Town. Who’s next to swing into riches? 🐒 pic.twitter.com/OtKsrBScPA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 28, 2024

Suncoast

Cheers!

Over the weekend we had a couple of huge ALL STAR wins! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/oWoqQQ3ykk — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 29, 2024

🎰 WOW! A toast to our lucky winner at Suncoast who hit this $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! 🥂 Our bartenders are ready to mix your victory drink while you play your favorite bar top video poker games. Come on down and get in on the action! pic.twitter.com/VBZgu83eq9 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 24, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

