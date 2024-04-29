85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$281K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

Treasure Island is seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Revi ...
Treasure Island is seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which ...
These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots
The site of a planned new resort and arena formerly the ALL NET Resort & Arena project, south o ...
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
Tropicana was profitable right up until it closed, landowner says
Smoke free slot area is seen at the Plaza hotel and casino, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in downt ...
Smoke-free casino advocates take fight to shareholders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 12:13 pm
 

A table game player at Treasure Island won a $281,000 progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker on Thursday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning individual chose to remain anonymous.

Clubbing at Santa Fe Station

Just waiting for the jack to show up for the party.

New room pays off at Rampart

This is how you break in a new space.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One jackpot from 5 Treasures.

Hitting again up north.

Boulder Station

A plethora of winners in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

California

Jeanette sets the pace at the downtown casino!

Cannery

Some Dragon Link fun.

Pots are hot.

Circa

Fun times at the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament.

Fremont

Stacey leads the way!

Main Street Station

Someone left a big check at a slots machine again.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Joseph!

Palms

No deuces, no problem.

Red Rock Casino

Just their imagination.

Sam’s Town

The Boulder Strip continues a strong showing.

Suncoast

Cheers!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 2
$1.4M slots jackpot spree hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 3
$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 4
$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos
recommend 5
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
recommend 6
$1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport