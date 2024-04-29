$281K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
It was one of three six-figure jackpots to hit recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A table game player at Treasure Island won a $281,000 progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker on Thursday, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winning individual chose to remain anonymous.
Clubbing at Santa Fe Station
Just waiting for the jack to show up for the party.
HUGE bet, HUGE win.
This guest in our high limit room hit a Royal last night to collect $100,500 on a $125 bet. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/OOohKgSCCu
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 28, 2024
New room pays off at Rampart
This is how you break in a new space.
🎉 BIG WIN ALERT! 🎉 One lucky local just hit the jackpot in our newly renovated High Limit Room, taking home a whopping $100,000! 🤑💰 Congratulations to our latest winner! We're thrilled to celebrate with you! 🎰✨ #jackpot #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/6p7eeWUZdb
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) April 29, 2024
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
One jackpot from 5 Treasures.
Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/7ZtYR0cYG7
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 24, 2024
Hitting again up north.
Not a bad way to start the week!
Congrats on the $53k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/r3JQ3ciOLP
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 29, 2024
Boulder Station
A plethora of winners in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Local Wins $20,000!
Playing Triple Double Bonus Poker pic.twitter.com/Nk0jasS5O7
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 24, 2024
Dancing Drums
Local Wins: $12,651 pic.twitter.com/siYH3UhWxW
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2024
Poker Double Double Bonus
Four Aces with a Kicker
Win: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/LL0Z5IJN7X
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 26, 2024
Buffalo Link - Grand Bonus
Win: $12,250 pic.twitter.com/HLWMJFIXKv
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 29, 2024
California
Jeanette sets the pace at the downtown casino!
Luck lives here and it's contagious!🤑🎰 Join us in congratulating these lucky guests. pic.twitter.com/knclfBpPgr
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 27, 2024
Cannery
Some Dragon Link fun.
Join us in tipping our hats to our lucky guest who's just hit a whopping $16k jackpot! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/heYdn8tmIo
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 24, 2024
Pots are hot.
Bravo on bagging a $13k win! 🥳💫 pic.twitter.com/Ei0J5p1wDv
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 29, 2024
Circa
Fun times at the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament.
Congratulations to this year’s Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament winner! ✨@legacyclubvegas #CircaLasVegas @baller_poker pic.twitter.com/HkuHYT53wh
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) April 29, 2024
Fremont
Stacey leads the way!
These lucky guests have that jackpot glow! 🎰✨🤑 Join us in congratulating these winners. pic.twitter.com/PLpvgkJDEg
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 26, 2024
Main Street Station
Someone left a big check at a slots machine again.
A lucky guest had 10,000 reasons to smile after hitting this jackpot!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/4TbFJtY95M
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 27, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Joseph!
Congrats to Joseph for winning $17,935.76 on Prosperity Link! Cue the confetti cannons 🎉🎉 #VivaLasOYO #Jackpot #LuckyWinner pic.twitter.com/PO9U6dJrFx
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 25, 2024
Palms
No deuces, no problem.
major congrats to the winner with the royal flush in Deuces Wild Poker, scoring $40,000 from a $50 bet. 💰 that's hot! enjoy your fab jackpot, babe. 🔥💖
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/yXUquz74qd#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/UtLUQIX3DW
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 25, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Just their imagination.
Imagine placing a $2.64 bet and winning $15,239.96 with it 😲
Congratulations to a lucky player who experienced just that! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/xtQUiiOQyO
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) April 24, 2024
Sam’s Town
The Boulder Strip continues a strong showing.
Magic happens at Sam’s Town! A fortune of $12,087 was won on Dragon Link Golden Century! 🌈 Do you have the dragon's touch? 🐉 pic.twitter.com/nebTURglto
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024
🍀 Feeling Lucky? Someone's day just got a whole lot brighter at Sam's Town! 😎 Congrats to the fortunate winner of this $15,042 jackpot on our Buffalo Gold game! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/1HyM3q9RZN
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024
We've got a winner! 🎊👏 Check out this incredible moment when $18,246 was won on Fu Dai Fusion. The excitement is real, and it's all happening at Sam’s Town! Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/MSieEKsVRn
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024
This lucky winner is no stranger to this row of video poker machines as they are her favorites! We can see why! She won TWO huge $10,000 jackpots within days of one another! pic.twitter.com/PGjs3gnzQy
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 26, 2024
🍃 Talk about a wild ride! A lucky adventurer conquered the jungle and won a huge $10,015 jackpot on Tarzan vs Wild here at Sam’s Town. Who’s next to swing into riches? 🐒 pic.twitter.com/OtKsrBScPA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 28, 2024
Suncoast
Cheers!
Over the weekend we had a couple of huge ALL STAR wins! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/oWoqQQ3ykk
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 29, 2024
🎰 WOW! A toast to our lucky winner at Suncoast who hit this $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! 🥂 Our bartenders are ready to mix your victory drink while you play your favorite bar top video poker games. Come on down and get in on the action! pic.twitter.com/VBZgu83eq9
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 24, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.