1,800 pounds of mislabeled snack products recalled

November 11, 2020 - 4:59 pm
 
A Massachusetts company is recalling more than 1,800 pounds of snack products because of mislab ...
A Massachusetts company is recalling more than 1,800 pounds of snack products because of mislabeling and an undeclared allergen. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

You might notice a different taste sensation.

A Massachusetts company is recalling more than 1,800 pounds of snack products because of mislabeling and an undeclared allergen, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release Wednesday.

The frozen product, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” may actually contain frozen “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” that were produced on Sept. 28. These items were shipped to stores nationwide.

The 12-ounce box has a lot code 20272 or package code “BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022” on the end panel of the carton.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Stuffed Foods LLC at 978-203-0370.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

