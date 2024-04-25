2 major NLV commercial projects eyeing similar opening timelines

The Hylo Park and Gateway Village are two mixed-use projects in North Las Vegas. Though they started at different points, both projects could finish at similar times.

An overall site plan for the mixed-use NLV Gateway Village development in North Las Vegas that is being managed by Agora Realty and Management. (Agora Realty and Management)

An updated rendering of the Hylo Park development on the former sites of the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. (Agora Realty and Management)

This is an artist’s drawing of the Vegas Golden Knights’ planned hockey facility, in partnership with North Las Vegas to be incorporated in the Hylo Park mixed-use development. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two major commercial mixed-use projects in North Las Vegas could both open in the next two years, according to the developers.

One of the projects is Hylo Park, a 73-acre mixed-use neighborhood on the site of the former Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. The other is the 19-acre NLV Gateway Village, which is made up of six different individual sites located near each other east of Interstate 15 along Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Hylo Park project is expected to bring in $350 million in capital investments and 1,000 jobs, while the Gateway Village project is projected to bring in $250 million in investments and 800 jobs, said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

“Both projects feature mixed-used, pedestrian-friendly developments with shops, restaurants, housing, and public spaces where the community can gather for entertainment events, festivals, sporting events and more,” Goynes-Brown said in an emailed statement. “Not only will jobs and opportunities be added, but both developments will become destinations for our own residents as well as for everyone else across the valley.”

Both projects are being overseen by Agora Realty & Management, which provided the Review-Journal with an update on their progress.

Hylo Park

The Hylo Park site is moving forward quickly since not much underground infrastructure work is required, said Cary Lefton, the CEO of Agora Realty. That’s because the now demolished casinos brought high-end infrastructure to the 73-acre site.

Hylo Park is meant to be a walkable mixed-use residential community that doubles as an “Olympic village” for youth sports, said Lefton.

“We’re taking this holistic approach … that in addition to developing some great organized sports programming, we’re also going to have great shops and restaurants,” Lefton said.

To create that Olympic village atmosphere, the Hylo Park project will include a 158,000 square-foot indoor “multi-sport” facility (the exact sports in the building are still being determined); an outdoor field that can host soccer games, outdoor events and watch parties; and a 30,000 square-foot “educational sports school” for kids.

Hylo Park plans to add a 175-room hotel and Lefton said there are active discussions with a “national brand” to operate this hotel though no deal has been signed. The site will also have 393 residential units developed on 37 acres as well as a 90,000-square-foot commercial center that can accommodate retail shops and restaurants.

The Hylo Park site already has an ice rink and parking garage but the rest of the project still needs to be built. Agora has submitted traffic and drainage studies to North Las Vegas and aims to get permits approved in time for an August or September groundbreaking with the hope of getting the park fully developed by early 2026, Lefton said.

Gateway Village

The Gateway Village project has been more complicated than Hylo Park. Some demolition work was undertaken in late 2022, and at the time, the 19-acre project was estimated to take two years to complete. That timeline has been pushed back since the area’s infrastructure is more than 50 years old and needed more work than what was expected, Lefton said.

“The complexity level is about as high as you can get as opposed to other portions of the city where you’re putting in brand new services,” Lefton said.

Gateway Village is supposed to add about 200,000 square feet of retail and 125,000 square feet of office and medical office space to North Las Vegas. Goynes-Brown said this project will help better define the downtown area of North Las Vegas.

Some of the ground construction on offices and retail buildings has begun, but construction has yet to start on most of the buildings in the project, Lefton said. The groundbreaking for the rest of the Gateway Village sites should happen by August.

Lefton said most buildings for Gateway Village should be complete in the next 18 months. However, he couldn’t estimate when the project would be fully complete since some changes are being made to one of the six sites to accommodate a building for a higher education institution.

Lefton declined to comment on which higher education institution could come to the Gateway Village site. But in her 2024 North Las Vegas State of the City address, Goynes-Brown alluded to a “very, very, very, very exciting” partnership between the city and Nevada State University.

“We value our partnerships with all institutions of higher education,” Goynes-Brown said in an emailed statement on what this partnership with Nevada State University could look like. “They bring tremendous opportunities to our residents and to our city at large. While I can’t share any specific details with you just yet, I am excited to do so when I can.”

Nevada State University didn’t respond to a request for comment on what its partnership of the university with North Las Vegas could look like.

