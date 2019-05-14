2 more Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Las Vegas Valley

Chick-fil-A fans will soon have two more spots to get their cravings satisfied Monday through Saturday.

The Chick-fil-A at Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards in Las Vegas opened last November. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Chick-fil-A sign at the grand opening of the restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Henderson. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Billy Bayne, manager for Crossroads Commons development firm, said he has signed a lease for a new location in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Planning documents filed with the city of Las Vegas show the site will be on the former Claim Jumper at West Charleston Boulevard and South Fort Apache Road.

Signage also indicate a Chick-fil-A in front of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood is on the way.

A previously announced mixed-use project next to the Palms will also house the restaurant near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

When complete, that will bring Chick-fil-A’s total to at least seven in the Las Vegas Valley, with the other locations at 9925 S. Eastern Ave. (near St. Rose Parkway); 1991 N. Rainbow Blvd. (near Lake Mead Boulevard); 2480 S. Rancho Drive (near Sahara and Interstate 15); and 460 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson (near Warm Springs Road).

“In addition to our four existing Las Vegas-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. We look forward to the opportunity to continue serving guests in the Las Vegas Valley with delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in an emailed statement.

The chain is closed Sundays.

When the chain entered Nevada in 2015, executives said they planned to open eight to 10 Southern Nevada stores by 2020.