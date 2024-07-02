Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures for July 4 weekend in Las Vegas

Last year, 1,200 people were deterred from high-risk reservations during holiday weekends in Nevada, the short-term rental company said.

Airbnb has implemented anti-party measures to limit risky rentals during the Fourth of July weekend, according to the company.

Airbnb will crack down on “unauthorized parties” for rentals in Nevada during the Fourth of July weekend, the company said Tuesday.

The short-term rental company said it will block certain one- and two-night reservations on entire home listings during the coming four-day weekend. About 1,200 people in Nevada were deterred from booking home listings during Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends because of those blocks, according to the company.

Airbnb first piloted its anti-party program for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, stemming from concerns that some customers rented properties to throw large, disruptive parties on holiday weekends. The country-wide policy was implemented last year.

It looks at other factors related to the guest’s account and their booking attempts for indications of a higher-risk incident, like whether they have a history of positive reviews or a lack thereof, the distance to the listing and whether the booking is last-minute, among other factors, the company said. Guests also have to attest that they understand Airbnb bans parties.

The company also has a dedicated channel for law enforcement support from a specialized response team.

Airbnb occasionally rolls out its heightened anti-party measures for other holidays, such as Halloween.

