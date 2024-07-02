101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures for July 4 weekend in Las Vegas

Airbnb has implemented anti-party measures to limit risky rentals during the Fourth of July wee ...
Airbnb has implemented anti-party measures to limit risky rentals during the Fourth of July weekend, according to the company.
More Stories
A rental DVD is dispensed from a Redbox at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles on August 7, 2009. Chicken ...
Redbox owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Bailey is seen during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in ...
How should pet owners prepare for 4th of July fireworks?
An aerial view of housing as seen from the corner of Fort Apache and Warm Springs Roads, on Mon ...
Why isn’t there more land to develop in Las Vegas? Industry blames BLM
The living room at Wayne Newton's former home, Casa de Shenandoah, Oct. 20, 2010, in Las Vegas. ...
Wayne Newton’s former ranch back on the market for $31.3M
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 

Airbnb will crack down on “unauthorized parties” for rentals in Nevada during the Fourth of July weekend, the company said Tuesday.

The short-term rental company said it will block certain one- and two-night reservations on entire home listings during the coming four-day weekend. About 1,200 people in Nevada were deterred from booking home listings during Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends because of those blocks, according to the company.

Airbnb first piloted its anti-party program for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, stemming from concerns that some customers rented properties to throw large, disruptive parties on holiday weekends. The country-wide policy was implemented last year.

It looks at other factors related to the guest’s account and their booking attempts for indications of a higher-risk incident, like whether they have a history of positive reviews or a lack thereof, the distance to the listing and whether the booking is last-minute, among other factors, the company said. Guests also have to attest that they understand Airbnb bans parties.

The company also has a dedicated channel for law enforcement support from a specialized response team.

Airbnb occasionally rolls out its heightened anti-party measures for other holidays, such as Halloween.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A rental DVD is dispensed from a Redbox at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles on August 7, 2009. Chicken ...
Redbox owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the parent of DVD rental operator Redbox, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hotel, apartment project in southwest Vegas to use AI for premium services
recommend 2
This slot influencer, a familiar face in Vegas, is teaming up with BetMGM
recommend 3
Downtown Las Vegas casino looks for downsized game to go big
recommend 4
July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway
recommend 5
Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort prepares to sell furnishings
recommend 6
Virgin announces new flights from Las Vegas to England