Alorica hiring 205 for Las Vegas call centers

Customer service provider Alorica Inc. said Friday it will be hiring 205 full-time employees in Las Vegas.

The Irvine, California-based company is looking to fill positions at its two call centers, at 625 E. Pilot Road and 5070 W. Badura Ave.

The openings include remote and on-site positions, but the company told the Review-Journal that all jobs will transition to on-site “when things return to normal.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Alorica recently was tapped by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilition to help manage the department’s high call volume. These jobs are not related.

