Amazon plans to add 125 corporate positions in Las Vegas

To accommodate the additional positions, the company recently opened a 30,000-square-foot office in the Town Square shopping complex near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sunset Road.

An office-space owner at Town Square Las Vegas confirmed that Amazon signed a lease at the mixed-use center south of the Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amazon and WeWork have leased office space at Town Square Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amazon plans to more than double its corporate workforce in Las Vegas by creating 125 additional positions, the company announced Thursday.

To accommodate the additional planned employees, the company recently opened a new 30,000 square foot office in the Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The move will more than double its corporate workforce in the area — with teams based in the new Las Vegas office supporting the company’s human resources organization, the release said.

“We are excited to create more jobs in Las Vegas and continue to invest in the city and its people,” said Tami Dennis, site lead of Amazon’s Las Vegas office. “We’ve opened the doors to our new office and we’re looking forward to meeting more of the city’s terrific talent as we look to support the diverse needs of our workforce.”

The Las Vegas office now has more than 100 employees specializing in managing leave of absence and accommodation services for Amazon employees throughout the U.S.

The Las Vegas teams are human resources specialists who act as the first point of contact for employees requesting a job accommodation, including American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for Amazon employees and candidates applying for jobs, the release said.

To mark the company’s latest investment in Nevada, Amazon said it is donating $100,000 to two food bank partners to aid in the fight against childhood hunger. The donation supports the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno. Both food banks serve children and families in communities where Amazon has fulfillment centers, the company said.

“Amazon’s generous donation to support the fight against childhood hunger will help us reach deeper into our community with additional resources for children and their families,” said Michelle Beck, chief development officer of Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. “The need is great. In Southern Nevada, one in five children lives in a home that is food insecure. With support from community partners like Amazon, we are addressing this statistic head on.”

“As Amazon continues to grow in Nevada, the company finds impactful opportunities to give back to the communities where its employees live and work,” said Ashley Wedlund, site leader of one of Amazon’s North Las Vegas fulfillment centers. “In addition to today’s donation, Amazon makes frequent, in-kind product donations throughout the year. We are proud to support the amazing work these organizations do in our communities and we are grateful for their commitment to support children and families.”

