Arcade prepares to open in historic Fremont Street theater

A new arcade business on Fremont Street wants to bring entertainment back into a historic theater building.

In The Game expects to open its doors to customers later this week, but curious tourists have already been peeking into the windows and testing the door to see what’s inside the former El Portal Building — and its new, brightly colored entrance.

General Manager Chris Coley said the new arcade brings a fresh option for entertainment around the Fremont Street Experience.

“What we bring to the table is something different,” Coley said. “We’re not trying to sell you souvenirs like a T-shirt shop. It’s a chance for people to let loose a little bit — even if it’s for five or 10 minutes.”

Games at the arcade include classic “redemption” games — meaning someone plays the game to redeem tickets or to win a prize — video games and virtual reality games.

Additionally, In The Game features two “attraction” games: Hang Time, a carnival-like game that times how long the player can hang from a bar, and Human Crane, when the player is loaded into a harness then suspends above a toy pit, and an operator moves the player akin to a claw machine.

The arcade is targeting a Thursday opening, pending permits, Coley said.

In The Game is owned by Family Entertainment Group, an Illinois-based company that largely runs arcades for contracted partners. Fremont will be the ninth location. Other regional locations include Reno and Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The arcade moves into the El Portal Theater building, a historic theater building at 310 Fremont St. that first opened in 1928.

Coley said the project has been in the works for several years. The location and its roughly 7,000 square feet made it “phenomenal” for an arcade space, but the building’s history prolonged development and construction time. For instance, Coley said crews had to level the floor because it was still sloped for the theater.

Most games will be playable with credits that roughly equate to 25 cents per credit, though buying in larger amounts gives the customer bonus credits.

The food and beverage counter includes a limited bar and finger foods, Coley said. Business hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

In The Game franchise locations are geared toward teens and adults in other markets, but Coley said they plan to market the property in line with the demographics at the Fremont Street Experience. For example, a private room available for party rentals could target bachelor and bachelorette parties and won’t be available for kid’s birthday parties.

“Adults still wanna be kids sometimes,” Coley said.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.