Are banks closed on Labor Day?

If you need to take care of any banking needs on Labor Day, check to see if your branch of choice will be open, as most banks will be closed.

Labor Day 2019 falls on Sept. 2, and millions of Americans have the day off from work. Deemed the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day always falls on the first Monday of September.

For some, Labor Day is the perfect opportunity for a three-day vacation. For others, summer isn’t complete without one last poolside barbecue on Labor Day. However you celebrate the holiday, chances are you’ll need some spending money to pad your pockets. If you need to take care of any banking needs on Labor Day, check to see if your branch of choice will be open, as most banks will be closed. Make sure you plan ahead of time so you aren’t out of cash when you’re out of town or spending time with friends.

Are Banks Open on Labor Day?

Financial institutions generally follow the Federal Reserve schedule, and because Labor Day is a holiday observed by the central bank, expect most banks to be closed. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market will also be closed on Labor Day. Generally, bank branches that are open on a holiday are often those that are located inside a store — like a supermarket — so make sure you inquire about holiday hours in advance.

When Is Labor Day?

If you’re the type to plan ahead, you might want to prepare for future holidays. Here are the exact dates that Labor Day falls on through the next several years:

Labor Day Dates Through 2023

2019: Monday, Sept. 2

2020: Monday, Sept. 7

2021: Monday, Sept. 6

2022: Monday, Sept. 5

2023: Monday, Sept. 4

Banks Closed on Labor Day 2019

Most banks will not be open on Labor Day, so plan accordingly. Here are the banks that will definitely be closed:

— Bank of America

— Bank of the West

— BB&T

— BBVA

— BMO Harris Bank

— Capital One

— Chase

— Citibank

— Citizens Bank

— Comerica Bank

— Fifth Third Bank

— HSBC

— Huntington

— KeyBank

— M&T Bank

— PNC Bank

— Regions

— Santander Bank

— SunTrust

— TD Bank

— UBank

— Union Bank

— U.S. Bank

— Wells Fargo

If your bank will be closed, don’t worry. With the widespread availability of online banking, you’re never more than a few clicks away from your bank accounts. If you can’t find any bank branches open on Labor Day, use your bank’s website, mobile app or an ATM to conduct transactions on the holiday. And if you need cash but don’t want to find an ATM, remember that many stores let you request cash back when you use a debit card to make a purchase.

