Atomic Golf sets opening date for Las Vegas attraction

Las Vegas residents and tourists alike will soon be able to hit the links at a new golf experience opening on the Strip.

The exterior of Atomic Golf is seen in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Atomic Golf)

Las Vegas residents and tourists alike will soon be able to hit the links at a new golf experience opening on the Strip.

According to a news release, Atomic Golf will open its doors on Friday, March 22, next to The Strat.

Comprising 100,000 square feet, developers say Atomic Golf features four floors with 103 separate golfing bays and includes a 212-yard range. The venue also offers six full-service bars and the “Putting District,” which featuring eight digital putting bays.

According to the release, the attraction will have two “cannon bays,” which the venue says are exclusive to Atomic Golf and available on a first come, first serve basis. Atomic Golf said these specific bays feature a machine cannon that launches golf balls towards the targets.

The remaining 101 hitting bays will offer six different games for participants to choose from. Each game, according to Atomic Golf, “is powered by special patented proprietary technology that creates an engaging experience along with golf statistics through Trackman.”

Located on level one, the “Putting District” features eight bays with projection mapping technology that will immerse guests into the putting map.

All bays will be equipped with seating and clubs for guests to utilize, Atomic Golf says.

Atomic Golf will be open Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m., Thursday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit atomicgolf.com.