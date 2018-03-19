Australian firm completes project with Southern Nevada water districts

Two summers ago, RedEye was just one of 57 companies that submitted a proposal to provide a water technology solution to Nevada.

Dianne Ocon, engineering services supervisor for the Las Vegas Valley Water District, during a demonstration of RedEye, a mobile engineering drawing management software recently adopted by the LVVWD, at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dianne Ocon, engineering services supervisor for the Las Vegas Valley Water District, during a demonstration of RedEye, a mobile engineering drawing management software recently adopted by the LVVWD, at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Two summers ago, RedEye was just one of 57 companies that submitted a proposal to provide a water technology solution to Nevada.

Fast forward to today and the company has completed a pilot program with the Las Vegas Valley Water District and Southern Nevada Water Authority, and has three full-time employees in its first U.S. office in Las Vegas.

“We are really proud to have completed the implementation project with SNWA. We migrated a large amount of data as part of the project and were able to identify and remove over 100 thousand of duplicated files,” said Roman Galikov, RedEye’s general manager for North America, in a statement.

Having a successful pilot on its resume, RedEye is now looking to grow its presence in Nevada and serve clients all around the country.

“We’ll continue to focus on the water sector, and we’re also starting to engage in the mining, oil and gas space and in power,” Galikov told the Review-Journal.

Based in Queensland, Australia, company leaders learned of opportunities in Nevada during a meeting as part of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s trade mission in Australia.

“WaterStart was looking for a solution for management of as-built drawings for its members and met with RedEye while participating in a trade mission,” Galikov previously told the Review-Journal via email.

Founded in 2013, WaterStart works with state agencies and groups to support and bring water technology companies into the state.

WaterStart and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development are now accepting proposals from tech companies around the world to address things like wasted water in drip irrigation systems, and utility uncertainty about the exact location of their underground infrastructure.

“The unique thing about this round is that the priorities are ones that have been our list for some time but have never received proposals for in previous RFP rounds,” said Nate Allen, executive director of WaterStart.

Since 2015, WaterStart has evaluated 214 proposals and implemented 17 pilot projects, with funding of over $1.5 million dollars shared with its partners.

The RFP (request for proposal) process is a win for the state and for the company who succeeds, Allen said.

“We both get to solve a water problem, Nevada strengthens its water technology infrastructure and the company gets its first opportunity in the US,” he said.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.