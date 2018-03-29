Australian human tissue company to open its first US office in Las Vegas

An Australian company that handles human tissue will open its Las Vegas

An Australian company that handles human tissue will open its Las Vegas branch around the third quarter of 2019.

The company, Tissue Life, will move into a building near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road, CEO Chad Ronholdt said.

Clark County issued a permit for $1.3 million worth of work on the building.

The company received about $221,000 in tax abatements last year from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The company processes human tissue — donated after death by next-of-kin — and then distributes the tissue to medical device companies and to hospitals and surgeons for tissue transplants.

The company has promised 16 new employees in its first two years of operations at an average hourly wage of $40.26 in exchange for tax abatements.

