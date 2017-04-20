Barrick offering free skill development courses

Barrick Gold Corporation is shown at 2270 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Henderson. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barrick is offering free digital and information technology skill development courses to their employees, employee families, veterans and other groups in Northern Nevada and other rural communities with company operations.

The company announced a partnership with Cisco and Great Basin College for the development courses Thursday.

Courses will eventually be available to every community where Barrick operates, including in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia.

Barrick is a gold producer, with operations on four continents. The company operates three gold mines in Nevada, providing more than 4,000 of the state’s highest-paying jobs. Barrick is the state’s largest foreign investor and is also Nevada’s largest exporter.