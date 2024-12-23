62°F
Business

Big Lots begins closing sales, including Las Vegas Valley stores

A closing sign sits outside a Big Lots, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi ...
A closing sign sits outside a Big Lots, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 10:38 am
 

Store closing sales have started at all Big Lots locations across the country, including nine in the Las Vegas Valley.

The discount retailer is slashing prices up to 25 percent on all merchandise and 50 percent off select Christmas and harvest items at all 869 Big Lots stores. All sales are in-store and final.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, the discount retailer has been scaling back its store locations nationwide, leaving no more remaining in Nevada.

In October, the Gordon Brothers announced it had helped secure a $150 million debtor-in-possession term loan for Big Lots after the company filed for bankruptcy to allow the company to stay in business through the process. Gordon Brothers, in partnership with Hilco Consumer - Retail and Tiger Capital Group, are the ones commencing the closing sales.

Big Lots said high inflation and climbing interest rates hurt the company and shoppers who buy from its discount stores to curb high costs. The retailer had hoped to sell its assets to Nexus Capital Management.

Here are all the Big Lots closing in Nevada:

Las Vegas

— 7781 W. Tropical Pkwy.

— 3940 Blue Diamond Road

— 5055 W. Sahara Ave.

— 5120 S. Fort Apache Road

— 8140 S. Eastern Ave.

— 8570 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

North Las Vegas

— 1601 W. Craig Road

Henderson

— 1221 W. Warm Springs Road

— 390 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

