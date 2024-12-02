Here are the Nevada Big Lots stores slated to close
The discount retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, cited inflation and interest rates in its decision to close its stores.
Every Big Lots store in Nevada is set to close.
After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, the discount retailer has been scaling back its store locations nationwide. According to court documents from Nov. 18 and Big Lots’ website, the final Nevada stores have been slashed.
Big Lots said high inflation and climbing interest rates hurt the company and shoppers who buy from its discount stores to curb high costs. The retailer will be selling “substantially all” of its assets and business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.
There is no set closing date for all the locations, but closing sales have commenced at all storefronts.
Here is a list of every location in Nevada that has closed or is slated to close:
Las Vegas
7781 W. Tropical Pkwy.
3940 Blue Diamond Road
5055 W. Sahara Ave.
5120 S. Fort Apache Road
8140 S. Eastern Ave.
8570 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
North Las Vegas
1601 W. Craig Road
Henderson
1221 W. Warm Springs Road
390 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Reno
5017 S. McCarran Blvd.
200 Lemmon Drive
Sparks
1300 Disc Drive
Carson City
4215 S. Carson St.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.