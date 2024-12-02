64°F
Here are the Nevada Big Lots stores slated to close

A closing sign sits outside a Big Lots store Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel J ...
A closing sign sits outside a Big Lots store Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

Every Big Lots store in Nevada is set to close.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, the discount retailer has been scaling back its store locations nationwide. According to court documents from Nov. 18 and Big Lots’ website, the final Nevada stores have been slashed.

Big Lots said high inflation and climbing interest rates hurt the company and shoppers who buy from its discount stores to curb high costs. The retailer will be selling “substantially all” of its assets and business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

There is no set closing date for all the locations, but closing sales have commenced at all storefronts.

Here is a list of every location in Nevada that has closed or is slated to close:

Las Vegas

7781 W. Tropical Pkwy.

3940 Blue Diamond Road

5055 W. Sahara Ave.

5120 S. Fort Apache Road

8140 S. Eastern Ave.

8570 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

North Las Vegas

1601 W. Craig Road

Henderson

1221 W. Warm Springs Road

390 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Reno

5017 S. McCarran Blvd.

200 Lemmon Drive

Sparks

1300 Disc Drive

Carson City

4215 S. Carson St.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

