Here’s which Big Lots stores are closing in Las Vegas Valley

Big lots has announced the closure of 344 stores nationwide, with seven being in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After filing for bankruptcy earlier this month, Big Lots is closing 344 stores nationally and seven in the Las Vegas Valley, according to new documents in the case.

The discount retail chain announced on Sept. 9 it will be entering into a sale agreement with private equity firm Nexus Capital Management and voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to initiate the change in ownership. Nexus will acquire “substantially all” of the company’s assets and business operations.

Big Lots said high inflation and climbing interest rates negatively impacted the company and shoppers buying from the discount store to curb high costs.

Alongside the closures, 296 store leases are up for auction, with the location at 1601 W. Craig Road being on the list.

Following the closures, only two Big Lots will remain: 7781 W. Tropical Parkway and 1221 W. Warm Springs Road.

Here is the list of the closures in the Valley:

3940 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas

5055 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

5120 S. Fort Apache, Las Vegas

8140 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

8570 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

1601 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

390 W. Lake Mead Pkwy., Henderson

