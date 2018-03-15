Bitcoin mining company setting up in Southern Nevada

Nevada’s sunshine, which often attracts businesses to the state, will be one of the biggest challenges for a new bitcoin mining company initially setting up in Las Vegas.
C4 Mining Co. plans to develop a bitcoin mining operation, saving costs by housing the machines used to mine bitcoin in 8 feet wide by 8 feet high by 20 foot long shipping containers.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development on Thursday approved about $1.2 million in tax abatements to C4. The company plans to make a capital investment of more than $25 million, and intends to hire 13 full-time employees within the next two years at an average hourly wage of $40.77.
“These are great jobs in a new area,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said at the meeting. “We in Nevada want to be ahead of the curve and this is an area and a technology that we want to be on the ground floor of.”
