Bitcoin mining company setting up in Southern Nevada

In other action Thursday, the dconomic development board approved about $5.7 million in tax abatements for existing expanding and new companies in Clark County in return for more than $38 million in new tax revenue.

Nevada’s sunshine, which often attracts businesses to the state, will be one of the biggest challenges for a new bitcoin mining company initially setting up in Las Vegas.

C4 Mining Co. plans to develop a bitcoin mining operation, saving costs by housing the machines used to mine bitcoin in 8 feet wide by 8 feet high by 20 foot long shipping containers.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development on Thursday approved about $1.2 million in tax abatements to C4. The company plans to make a capital investment of more than $25 million, and intends to hire 13 full-time employees within the next two years at an average hourly wage of $40.77.

“These are great jobs in a new area,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said at the meeting. “We in Nevada want to be ahead of the curve and this is an area and a technology that we want to be on the ground floor of.”

