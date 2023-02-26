On National Blackjack Day, players celebrate 3:2 casino payouts

While games with higher payouts decline, gaming industry observers note possible changes coming to blackjack play at Hard Rock International’s Mirage property.

You’re likely to hear a few things next week about the state of Las Vegas’ most popular table game — blackjack — as industry observers commemorate National Blackjack Day on Thursday.

Its date is significant — 3-2 — because traditional blackjack games pay players $3 for every $2 wagered on a natural blackjack, which is an ace and a face card or 10.

But many casinos now offer 6:5 blackjack payouts, or $6 for every $5 wagered, which means if you bet $10 on a 3:2 table, you would win $14, but on a 6:5 table, you would only get $12. That’s what’s known as increasing the house edge, and fans of the game have been complaining about the rise of 6:5 payout tables since the mid-2010s.

There are 2,024 blackjack tables in play statewide, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

This year’s Blackjack Day coincides with apparent plans at The Mirage, recently acquired by Hard Rock International from MGM Resorts International, to modify its blackjack rules.

Representatives of Hard Rock declined an interview request about the changes, which was leaked to a local blogger who posted a document without the company’s confirmation on whether the changes would occur.

With that uncertainty in mind, some experts commented on the prospective changes.

Rules getting worse

While none of the possible changes has anything to do with 3:2 or 6:5 payouts, some of them appear to give the house even greater edges against players. The changes appear to be consistent with rules Hard Rock has implemented in other casinos it operates across the country.

“It seems like it is part of a continuing trend in Las Vegas for worse blackjack rules, and also bringing The Mirage more in line with the rules at other Hard Rock casinos,” said Andy Bloch, former member of one of the famed MIT blackjack teams and a professional poker player and game designer.

“The changes aren’t as bad for the players as going from 3:2 to 6:5 on blackjack. I think the silliest thing about the new rules is the low limits imposed on unrated players. That’s almost sure to cost them more in the long run than they would lose to card counters without the limits.”

Bloch explained that there are different rules for rated players, generally those with loyalty cards that are known to casinos.

“Casinos often change rules to increase their house edge and make them less favorable to card counters,” he said. “The one rule that is particularly geared toward card counters is the restriction that if you’re not rated, they’re limiting you to 10 times the minimum bet on the table, which is kind of low to me.

“If some random player new to the casino wants to come into a $25 table and they want to bet $500 a hand, the casino is not supposed to do that without the player giving them their player card. They’re worried that a card counter might come in and not want to give their ID or their name, so they can’t get tracked and flagged as a card counter and they can make a quick score. Card counters usually want to play for a while. Unless someone is betting a huge amount, like thousands of dollars a hand, I don’t see why they would bother with that rule.”

Lower volumes

Bloch believes the policy ultimately could result in fewer players, lower volume and a potential decline in revenue for the casino.

“If you’re an average gambler and you’re going to the casino for a show and want to make a bet, they should welcome them,” he said. “If it’s a low-limit table, the rules are probably pretty bad to begin with, or are less favorable to the player. If it’s a high-limit pit, it seems like it’s a rule that doesn’t come into play too often, and when it does, it’s going to hurt the casino and not protect it.”

Anthony Lucas, professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, said he’s not surprised with the prospective rule changes, but they could backfire.

“If players perceive it as too much chiseling, they (the casino) won’t get as much play,” Lucas said. “If players don’t perceive it that way, and they get the same amount of play that they would have gotten otherwise, then, yeah, they’d have a little bit bigger advantage and they’d generate more revenue.”

Lucas believes Hard Rock is trying to minimize its risk from card counters with the special rules for unrated players.

John Mehaffey, who publishes a blog and newsletter and performs the most comprehensive casino game survey in the market, analyzed changes coming to The Mirage and noted there’s no indication whether there will be more 6:5 payback games.

He said most blackjack tables under the $25 minimum pay 6:5, but 3:2 games generally are offered in high-limit salons, a competitive move designed to attract high rollers.

“If you go 6:5, that’s a killer,” Lucas said. “It kind of makes all this other stuff moot. If you go 6:5, it doesn’t really matter. If you’re playing at a 1 percent advantage at 3:2 and you change to 6:5, it moves to a 2.4 percent house advantage.”

While proponents of National Blackjack Day are going to encourage more 3:2 tables, the reality is that most recreational players aren’t going to care.

They’ll play at the 6:5 tables because they can’t afford the limits of the salon and just want to play and have a good time on their Las Vegas trip.

