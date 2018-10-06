Inside Gaming

Super Bowl in Las Vegas would be ‘a good and a bad thing’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 2:24 pm
 

Do we really want the Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

Sure, stupid question, right? Of course we want it here.

Between the Raiders and the public, $1.8 billion is being invested in a stadium capable of hosting the NFL’s biggest showcase.

Las Vegas is most definitely on the short list of cities that could host the game in 2022 or 2023. We’ve got organizational skills to pull off the logistics of hosting a game and a hotel infrastructure second to none to accommodate the thousands of people who will be coming to Las Vegas for an event so big that it uses Roman numerals to mark its presence.

But, as one local official put it, a potential Las Vegas Super Bowl would be both “a good and a bad thing.” The NFL’s premier game generally occurs in the first week of February, right around one of the sweet spots for some major conventions and trade shows.

When the NFL comes to town for a Super Bowl, planners and executives arrive more than a month ahead of the game and start hammering out logistics. In that month ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hosts CES (170,000 people in early January), the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoors Trade Show (61,000 in mid- to late January), World of Concrete (60,000 in late January) and the Las Vegas Market furniture show (50,000 in late January).

While the Super Bowl is centered around that one Sunday in February, pre-event activities start at least a week ahead.

“The Super Bowl is a good thing and a bad thing that we only get the opportunity to host every five or six years,” said Paul Anderson, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the chair of the committee. “Absolutely it would increase (traffic), but is it a slow time of year? No, we’re already sold out.”

Super Bowl LII in February attracted 311,000 people to the city, the highest number since 2000, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. And the game wasn’t here. It was in Minneapolis. Las Vegas visitors dropped an estimated $410.1 million into local cash registers, a $2.8 million increase from 2017’s Super Bowl in Houston.

Anderson said there is massive economic value in connecting the Las Vegas brand to the Super Bowl. It’s like having free advertising everytime the game is mentioned.

But what would be the long-term cost of hosting the game? Would an important trade show skip out of Las Vegas the year of a Super Bowl? If it did, would it ever come back?

What will happen to the cost of hotel rooms in the month ahead of the game? With demand high, would room rates skyrocket and discourage weekend tourists from coming to town, even with the prospect of 10,000 or so more rooms being added to Southern Nevada’s hotel inventory by 2020?

graphic

The prestige of hosting a Super Bowl is tantalizing. But would it be worth it?

This week, a committee appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval will start preliminary discussions about forming a group that might become responsible for hosting the Super Bowl and several other events designed to drive tourists to Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee, a group of 19 charged with preparing a report to the governor and the Nevada Legislature by the end of the year, has been studying the best strategies for developing events that would be in the indoor football stadium, which is due to open in 2020, and other venues in the region.

The committee has sought expertise in its first four meetings. Now, members will discuss what will be the best way forward. Discussion at previous meetings indicates the committee might propose the formation of a special sports commission or authority to coordinate attracting events. Such a commission could have a key role in the formation of a Super Bowl host committee.

One of the information providers has been an organization that already works on behalf of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to coordinate and sponsor special events in Las Vegas, appropriately called Las Vegas Events.

One of the goals of Las Vegas Events is to come up with events that will fill our 150,000 hotel rooms, especially during traditionally slow periods.

And therein lies the problem with the Super Bowl.

The heads-in-beds strategy of the LVCVA and the economics of a Super Bowl bid are expected to be part of the conversation as a committee recommendation is developed.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
More in Inside Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Inside Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like