89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Real Estate Insider

Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky a trend setter with Paradise Palms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 7:48 am
 

In the early 1960s, with gamblers rolling the dice at haunts like the Dunes and the Stardust, Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky made a different sort of wager: that people would move in droves to a stylish, resort-like community.

Paradise Palms offered a golf course, tennis courts and houses with air conditioning, full insulation, carports and, a newspaper ad boasted, “kitchens designed from a woman’s point of view!”

The master-planned community also was one of several first-of-its-kind projects in Las Vegas by Molasky and his partners.

Molasky, who died July 4 at age 93, was among the valley’s most influential developers outside the Strip. He started out in the 1950s, during the city’s Mafia days, and built Las Vegas’ first privately owned hospital (Sunrise Hospital), enclosed shopping mall (Boulevard mall) and downtown office tower (Bank of America Plaza).

Master-planned communities are all over Southern Nevada, from Summerlin to Green Valley, and are popular places to build and buy houses. But locally, the trend started some 60 years ago with Paradise Palms, whose midcentury architecture is a stark contrast to the stick-and-stucco-with-red-tile-roof housing in the suburbs.

‘Living at a resort’

Spanning 720 acres along Desert Inn Road between Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue, Paradise Palms features asymmetrical houses with bright colors, overlapping roof lines, sunken living rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows and fireplaces, said Las Vegas broker Jack LeVine, who typically books half of his 40 to 50 annual home sales in the community.

Buyers, often younger ones, “really love midcentury modern architecture and design” and want “nothing to do with cookie-cutter houses,” said LeVine, founder of Very Vintage Vegas Realty.

Molasky wanted Paradise Palms to have a glamorous feel similar to Palm Springs, California, and built a golf course there to make it seem like people were “living at a resort,” said Heidi Swank, executive director of the Nevada Preservation Foundation.

It also boasts a history of celebrities, casino owners and others buying homes there, according to Mariana Ruiz, an architectural historian at the foundation.

“You don’t have that concentration of desert modern homes anywhere across the valley,” she said.

As seen in early-1960s ads in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Paradise Palms was pitched as a great place for families, where buyers could get luxury homes without the luxury price. It even offered a “trade-in” deal for buyers’ existing homes.

“Everyone is interested in the better life, and we are going to give it to them,” Molasky’s partner Merv Adelson said at the time.

‘Serious stylistic damage’

The project came amid a rapid growth spurt in Las Vegas. Clark County had around 127,000 residents in 1960, up from 48,300 just 10 years earlier.

Las Vegas, of course, kept growing fast after Paradise Palms got started, with about 2.3 million people living in Clark County as of last summer. Southern Nevadans are constantly buying newly built homes in the valley’s outer rings, and by local standards, houses from the 1960s are about 100 years old.

Several homeowners in Paradise Palms did “serious stylistic damage” with remodeling work decades ago, but buyers are undoing it to bring back more of the original feel to those homes, LeVine said.

All told, Paradise Palms isn’t the only place in the valley with midcentury modern architecture, but it was the first to be packed with it, according to Swank, of the preservation foundation.

“We didn’t have a lot of that in concentration in Las Vegas until Paradise Palms,” she said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
3
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
4
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
5
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
THE LATEST