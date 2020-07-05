106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Business

Influential Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky dies at 93

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2020 - 2:00 pm
 

Irwin Molasky, one of Las Vegas’ most influential developers outside the Strip, with projects ranging from condo towers and office buildings to retail centers and golf courses, has died.

He was 93.

“Irwin Molasky was a great friend and an extremely influential figure in the Las Vegas community,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement Sunday. “While this loss is tragic, Irwin’s influence will live on in Nevada for years to come through the various projects he helped develop and the significant impacts of his philanthropic efforts throughout the Las Vegas Valley.”

Molasky was one of Las Vegas’ best-known and oldest developers. Starting in the 1950s, he and his partners were behind several first-of-their-kind projects for the area, including Las Vegas’ first privately owned hospital (Sunrise Hospital), enclosed shopping mall (Boulevard Mall), downtown office tower (Bank of America Plaza) and master-planned community (Paradise Palms).

More recently, his namesake firm, The Molasky Group of Cos., built apartment projects in Southern California; Portland, Oregon; Jacksonville, Florida; and Seattle, where it built a once-stalled high-rise project whose original developer, a Tibetan former monk, was sent to prison in 2017 after being accused of fraud.

Outside of real estate, Molasky helped launched an entertainment company that produced TV hits such as “Dallas” and “Knots Landing.”

He started out in Las Vegas’ Mafia days, and at least two of his early business partners had unsavory résumés: Moe Dalitz, a former Midwest bootlegger-turned-“distinguished citizen” of Las Vegas, and Allard Roen, who pleaded guilty in the early 1960s to stock-fraud-conspiracy charges.

Their development group financed projects in part by tapping the Teamsters pension fund, a pot of labor-union money that also bankrolled construction of Mob-controlled casinos.

Molasky was closely tied to UNLV; he donated land that eventually became its main campus and was the founding chairman of the school’s fundraising wing, the UNLV Foundation. He also founded Nathan Adelson Hospice, a nonprofit end-of-life care provider that has served tens of thousands of people.

‘I took the plunge’

Molasky was born in 1927 and grew up in Ohio. His dad managed apartment buildings and had a newspaper-distribution agency. Irwin went to a military school in Georgia and spent a year at Ohio State University, then decided to transfer to UCLA and moved to Southern California, according to reports.

But, as he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 1999, he worked construction jobs to support himself and “just never did matriculate. I did everything. Waterboy, hauled lumber, estimating, then I took the plunge and started design and construction.”

He built a five-unit apartment complex by age 20 and was drafted into the military in the late 1940s but was discharged before the Korean War. After the Army, he went to Florida for a year to build GI housing, moved back to California and did some construction, and then moved to Las Vegas in 1951, he said in a 2014 interview for a UNLV oral history project.

When he got here, Las Vegas was a small but booming desert city, a ripe place to work in real estate. Clark County’s population had nearly tripled between 1940 and 1950, to 48,300.

“The town was strictly a Western town,” he said in the UNLV interview. “Most everybody knew everybody else.”

He built the Pyramids, a small motel between the Flamingo and the Sands, in 1952. His parents operated the motel, which relied on well water and charged $6 to $20 a night, he told the interviewer.

Molasky also worked on garage additions and patios and built some “spec” houses, or homes without buyers first lined up. But eventually, he and his partners were developing much larger projects.

They included Sunrise Hospital, which opened in 1958; La Costa resort in Carlsbad, California, in 1965; Boulevard Mall, in 1968; and downtown’s Bank of America tower, in 1975.

In a March 1968 editorial, under the headline “Boulevard Mall Rides New Prosperity Wave,” the Review-Journal wrote that “the finest, most thoughtfully planned area in southern Nevada is the new Boulevard Shopping Center on Maryland Parkway.”

It added: “There is no gathering place in the city with as much charm and grace.”

‘Rags to riches to rags’

Molasky’s partners included Merv Adelson, who opened Las Vegas’ first 24-hour supermarket in the early 1950s, and Dalitz, a Prohibition-era bootlegger with reported ties to, among others, the Purple Gang, a group of notoriously violent gangsters in Detroit.

Around 1950, Dalitz and other crime figures acquired Wilbur Clark’s unfinished Desert Inn casino after funding dried up and construction stalled.

Dalitz donated large sums to charities and civic projects, sometimes anonymously, the Las Vegas Sun reported. When he died in 1989, the Sun described him as a “gaming pioneer” and “Las Vegas’ most distinguished citizen for four decades.”

Roen, who was fined $10,000 but not sentenced to prison in the stock-fraud case, died in 2008.

Adelson, meanwhile, produced “Dallas” and other shows through entertainment firm Lorimar and had a reported net worth of $300 million. But he eventually lost his fortune and ended up living in a 500-square-foot apartment in Santa Monica, California, with a kitchenette, a beat-up futon and a flatulent dog, Vanity Fair reported.

He died in 2015.

“His life was like a movie script you wouldn’t even believe — rags to riches to rags,” Molasky said.

Molasky also was linked to the so-called Computer Group that was indicted in 1990 and got its name for using computers to help with sports bets.

Molasky — who was not charged in this case and, his lawyer said at the time, did nothing illegal — had partnered with a defendant to make bets and testified before a federal grand jury, The Washington Post reported.

The Review-Journal later reported that Molasky was given immunity and testified at trial that he had gambled small fortunes.

In 1982, he lost $30,000 betting on baseball but won $350,000 on football, he testified.

Ultimately, the Las Vegas Organized Crime Strike Force unsuccessfully prosecuted the Computer Group, the Review-Journal reported.

Buildings multiply

Molasky’s real estate portfolio grew over the years. He built golf-course communities, jet hangars, the Park Towers condo complex east of the Strip, and retail centers, including the 35-acre Best in the West strip mall at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards.

His portfolio also included Molasky Corporate Center, a 17–story office building near the Spaghetti Bowl, and several FBI office buildings around the country.

The Las Vegas City Council in October 2018 also approved a $59.3 million contract with the Molasky Group to build a four-story, roughly 140,000-square-foot municipal courthouse near City Hall.

Molasky gave media interviews through the 1990s and 2000s but largely disappeared from public life in his later years. According to the San Diego Reader newspaper, Molasky reported in 2011 that he had Waldenström’s disease, a rare form of cancer, and that he was in stage 4, the last stage of the disease.

In 2000, Molasky told the RJ that he arrived in Las Vegas with a few thousand dollars. When the paper asked him how much he was now worth, he said: “Nobody’s asked me that. I would say I’m well off.”

Molasky, then 73, added: “I don’t do this for the money. I do it because I take pride in my work and I love what I’m doing. I don’t want to retire.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
2
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
3
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
4
CARTOON: Down goes history
CARTOON: Down goes history
5
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company.
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
THE LATEST
MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wed ...
MGM Grand poker room reopening Friday
By / RJ

The poker room will host games starting at 4 p.m. with plexiglass dividers to allow six-handed play, per guidelines from the Gaming Control Board.