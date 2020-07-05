Influential Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky dies at 93

Irwin Molasky, one of Las Vegas’ most influential developers outside the Strip, with projects ranging from condo towers and office buildings to retail centers and golf courses, has died.

Developer Irwin Molasky, second from right, poses with his three sons, from left, Andrew Molasky, Alan Molasky and Steven Molasky as they take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lone Mountain Senior Apartments complex at Lone Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

He was 93.

“Irwin Molasky was a great friend and an extremely influential figure in the Las Vegas community,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement Sunday. “While this loss is tragic, Irwin’s influence will live on in Nevada for years to come through the various projects he helped develop and the significant impacts of his philanthropic efforts throughout the Las Vegas Valley.”

Molasky was one of Las Vegas’ best-known and oldest developers. Starting in the 1950s, he and his partners were behind several first-of-their-kind projects for the area, including Las Vegas’ first privately owned hospital (Sunrise Hospital), enclosed shopping mall (Boulevard Mall), downtown office tower (Bank of America Plaza) and master-planned community (Paradise Palms).

More recently, his namesake firm, The Molasky Group of Cos., built apartment projects in Southern California; Portland, Oregon; Jacksonville, Florida; and Seattle, where it built a once-stalled high-rise project whose original developer, a Tibetan former monk, was sent to prison in 2017 after being accused of fraud.

Outside of real estate, Molasky helped launched an entertainment company that produced TV hits such as “Dallas” and “Knots Landing.”

He started out in Las Vegas’ Mafia days, and at least two of his early business partners had unsavory résumés: Moe Dalitz, a former Midwest bootlegger-turned-“distinguished citizen” of Las Vegas, and Allard Roen, who pleaded guilty in the early 1960s to stock-fraud-conspiracy charges.

Their development group financed projects in part by tapping the Teamsters pension fund, a pot of labor-union money that also bankrolled construction of Mob-controlled casinos.

Molasky was closely tied to UNLV; he donated land that eventually became its main campus and was the founding chairman of the school’s fundraising wing, the UNLV Foundation. He also founded Nathan Adelson Hospice, a nonprofit end-of-life care provider that has served tens of thousands of people.

‘I took the plunge’

Molasky was born in 1927 and grew up in Ohio. His dad managed apartment buildings and had a newspaper-distribution agency. Irwin went to a military school in Georgia and spent a year at Ohio State University, then decided to transfer to UCLA and moved to Southern California, according to reports.

But, as he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 1999, he worked construction jobs to support himself and “just never did matriculate. I did everything. Waterboy, hauled lumber, estimating, then I took the plunge and started design and construction.”

He built a five-unit apartment complex by age 20 and was drafted into the military in the late 1940s but was discharged before the Korean War. After the Army, he went to Florida for a year to build GI housing, moved back to California and did some construction, and then moved to Las Vegas in 1951, he said in a 2014 interview for a UNLV oral history project.

When he got here, Las Vegas was a small but booming desert city, a ripe place to work in real estate. Clark County’s population had nearly tripled between 1940 and 1950, to 48,300.

“The town was strictly a Western town,” he said in the UNLV interview. “Most everybody knew everybody else.”

He built the Pyramids, a small motel between the Flamingo and the Sands, in 1952. His parents operated the motel, which relied on well water and charged $6 to $20 a night, he told the interviewer.

Molasky also worked on garage additions and patios and built some “spec” houses, or homes without buyers first lined up. But eventually, he and his partners were developing much larger projects.

They included Sunrise Hospital, which opened in 1958; La Costa resort in Carlsbad, California, in 1965; Boulevard Mall, in 1968; and downtown’s Bank of America tower, in 1975.

In a March 1968 editorial, under the headline “Boulevard Mall Rides New Prosperity Wave,” the Review-Journal wrote that “the finest, most thoughtfully planned area in southern Nevada is the new Boulevard Shopping Center on Maryland Parkway.”

It added: “There is no gathering place in the city with as much charm and grace.”

‘Rags to riches to rags’

Molasky’s partners included Merv Adelson, who opened Las Vegas’ first 24-hour supermarket in the early 1950s, and Dalitz, a Prohibition-era bootlegger with reported ties to, among others, the Purple Gang, a group of notoriously violent gangsters in Detroit.

Around 1950, Dalitz and other crime figures acquired Wilbur Clark’s unfinished Desert Inn casino after funding dried up and construction stalled.

Dalitz donated large sums to charities and civic projects, sometimes anonymously, the Las Vegas Sun reported. When he died in 1989, the Sun described him as a “gaming pioneer” and “Las Vegas’ most distinguished citizen for four decades.”

Roen, who was fined $10,000 but not sentenced to prison in the stock-fraud case, died in 2008.

Adelson, meanwhile, produced “Dallas” and other shows through entertainment firm Lorimar and had a reported net worth of $300 million. But he eventually lost his fortune and ended up living in a 500-square-foot apartment in Santa Monica, California, with a kitchenette, a beat-up futon and a flatulent dog, Vanity Fair reported.

He died in 2015.

“His life was like a movie script you wouldn’t even believe — rags to riches to rags,” Molasky said.

Molasky also was linked to the so-called Computer Group that was indicted in 1990 and got its name for using computers to help with sports bets.

Molasky — who was not charged in this case and, his lawyer said at the time, did nothing illegal — had partnered with a defendant to make bets and testified before a federal grand jury, The Washington Post reported.

The Review-Journal later reported that Molasky was given immunity and testified at trial that he had gambled small fortunes.

In 1982, he lost $30,000 betting on baseball but won $350,000 on football, he testified.

Ultimately, the Las Vegas Organized Crime Strike Force unsuccessfully prosecuted the Computer Group, the Review-Journal reported.

Buildings multiply

Molasky’s real estate portfolio grew over the years. He built golf-course communities, jet hangars, the Park Towers condo complex east of the Strip, and retail centers, including the 35-acre Best in the West strip mall at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards.

His portfolio also included Molasky Corporate Center, a 17–story office building near the Spaghetti Bowl, and several FBI office buildings around the country.

The Las Vegas City Council in October 2018 also approved a $59.3 million contract with the Molasky Group to build a four-story, roughly 140,000-square-foot municipal courthouse near City Hall.

Molasky gave media interviews through the 1990s and 2000s but largely disappeared from public life in his later years. According to the San Diego Reader newspaper, Molasky reported in 2011 that he had Waldenström’s disease, a rare form of cancer, and that he was in stage 4, the last stage of the disease.

In 2000, Molasky told the RJ that he arrived in Las Vegas with a few thousand dollars. When the paper asked him how much he was now worth, he said: “Nobody’s asked me that. I would say I’m well off.”

Molasky, then 73, added: “I don’t do this for the money. I do it because I take pride in my work and I love what I’m doing. I don’t want to retire.”

