$1.2M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A player won $1,208,521 after hitting a massive Mega Progressive jackpot on pai gow poker Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A late-night stint at a poker table turned into an outstanding early Wednesday morning surprise for one guest on the Las Vegas Strip.

The player won $1,208,521 after hitting a massive Mega Progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 3 a.m. after a two-hour session.

The guest hit a 7-card straight flush — 2 through 8 of spades, with the wild card joker becoming the 5.

