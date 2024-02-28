63°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.2M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 11:31 am
 
A player won $1,208,521 after hitting a massive Mega Progressive jackpot on pai gow poker Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A late-night stint at a poker table turned into an outstanding early Wednesday morning surprise for one guest on the Las Vegas Strip.

The player won $1,208,521 after hitting a massive Mega Progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 3 a.m. after a two-hour session.

The guest hit a 7-card straight flush — 2 through 8 of spades, with the wild card joker becoming the 5.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Longtime Station Casinos exec to retire
By / RJ

A veteran executive with Station Casinos has retired after 40 years with the company, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

