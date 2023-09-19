$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A second significant jackpot hit at the Las Vegas airport.

Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machineon Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (IGT Gaming from Facebook)

The Wheels are having fun in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, a slots player won $1,520,751.38 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine at the Golden Nugget, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.

On Monday, Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machine at Harry Reid International Airport.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Sam’s Town

Big hand.

Raise your hand if you wish this were you that hit this $30,778 jackpot on Triple Jackpot Gems! ✋ pic.twitter.com/Uh6RuxW85K — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 19, 2023

Sunset Station

That works.

BUFFALO REVOLUTION JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus jackpot & winning $12,750.61 with a $1.50 bet 👌😍✨ pic.twitter.com/yp5Cb2VzAr — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 16, 2023

