$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
A second significant jackpot hit at the Las Vegas airport.
The Wheels are having fun in Las Vegas.
On Thursday, a slots player won $1,520,751.38 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine at the Golden Nugget, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.
On Monday, Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machine at Harry Reid International Airport.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Sam’s Town
Big hand.
Big hand.

Raise your hand if you wish this were you that hit this $30,778 jackpot on Triple Jackpot Gems! ✋
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 19, 2023
Sunset Station
That works.
BUFFALO REVOLUTION JACKPOT 💸💸💸
BUFFALO REVOLUTION JACKPOT 💸💸💸

Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus jackpot & winning $12,750.61 with a $1.50 bet 👌😍✨
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 16, 2023
