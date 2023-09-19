93°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machineon Mo ...
Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machineon Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (IGT Gaming from Facebook)

The Wheels are having fun in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, a slots player won $1,520,751.38 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine at the Golden Nugget, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.

On Monday, Brittany, from Texas, won $643,434.41 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machine at Harry Reid International Airport.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Sam’s Town

Big hand.

Sunset Station

That works.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

