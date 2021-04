A Megabucks player from New Mexico won $10,453,269.30 Monday morning at South Point, according to the casino.s Twitter account.

South Point on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday, Monday. Someone loves that day.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

