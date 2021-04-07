84°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2021 - 3:19 pm
(Rampart Casino)

Playing Super Double Double Bonus Poker at $125 per hand, one local player completed a diamond royal flush for $100,000 at Rampart Casino.

The winning hand hit Tuesday night, and the winner chose to remain anonymous, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A visitor from North Carolina won a total of $19,497.84 this past weekend with eight jackpots.

Casino Royale

Wisconsin visitor Steven won $10,103.08.

Maria, visiting from Washington, won $17,615.34 on the “88 Fortunes” Grand Progressive jackpot.

Plaza

Dory shows off her winnings from the Lock It Link jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

