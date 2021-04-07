$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The jackpot was one of several across the region.

(Rampart Casino)

Playing Super Double Double Bonus Poker at $125 per hand, one local player completed a diamond royal flush for $100,000 at Rampart Casino.

The winning hand hit Tuesday night, and the winner chose to remain anonymous, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A visitor from North Carolina won a total of $19,497.84 this past weekend with eight jackpots.

A lucky guest from North Carolina hit us up this weekend for 8 different jackpots totaling $19,497.84! Here's a couple of his lucky wins! pic.twitter.com/ukjandWwqS — Binion's (@BinionsLV) April 6, 2021

Casino Royale

Wisconsin visitor Steven won $10,103.08.

Maria, visiting from Washington, won $17,615.34 on the “88 Fortunes” Grand Progressive jackpot.

Another win, here at Casino Royale! Maria from Washington won $17615.34 on the “88 Fortunes” Grand Progressive hit. 💸 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/w0vr46Yxf6 — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) April 7, 2021

Plaza

Dory shows off her winnings from the Lock It Link jackpot.

