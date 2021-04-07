$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The jackpot was one of several across the region.
Playing Super Double Double Bonus Poker at $125 per hand, one local player completed a diamond royal flush for $100,000 at Rampart Casino.
The winning hand hit Tuesday night, and the winner chose to remain anonymous, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A visitor from North Carolina won a total of $19,497.84 this past weekend with eight jackpots.
A lucky guest from North Carolina hit us up this weekend for 8 different jackpots totaling $19,497.84! Here's a couple of his lucky wins! pic.twitter.com/ukjandWwqS
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) April 6, 2021
Casino Royale
Wisconsin visitor Steven won $10,103.08.
Whoa! That's a win, Steven from Wisconsin hit his first jackpot! $10,103.08 🤑 #CasinoRoyaleVIp #LasVegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/EhC9wvvd6Q
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) April 6, 2021
Maria, visiting from Washington, won $17,615.34 on the “88 Fortunes” Grand Progressive jackpot.
Another win, here at Casino Royale! Maria from Washington won $17615.34 on the “88 Fortunes” Grand Progressive hit. 💸 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/w0vr46Yxf6
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) April 7, 2021
Plaza
Dory shows off her winnings from the Lock It Link jackpot.
Dory won $13,304! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Winner
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/FsFYmBAPFJ pic.twitter.com/ADUE7Ri9mp
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 6, 2021
