$104K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Jennifer and William of Wylie, Texas, won $104,611 on an oversized Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7s machine at The Strat in Las Vegas. (The Strat)

Jennifer and William did just that.

The couple from Wylie, Texas, won $104,611 on an oversized Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7s machine at The Strat this week, according to a casino spokesperson.

The three Double Jackpot icons connected on Line 5 off a $5 spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A major win on a $20 spin.

California

Paul gets immortalized!

⭐⭐𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐫𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫⭐⭐ Paul shot the dice for 2 hours and 27 minutes making him our newest Platinum Arm Member. We had a HUGE payout across the table. Congratulations to Paul and all of the lucky guests!🎉 pic.twitter.com/BFBI5QybXX — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 11, 2024

Gold Coast

A variety of happy people just off the Strip.

Can't Stop! Wont Stop! Winning! 💰🤑 Help us give a round of applause to these lucky jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/y0z4xBRR2d — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 8, 2024

Fremont

Lorna shows off the big arm!

🎲𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫🎲 Lorna rolled the dice for 66 rolls! Congratulations to her and all of the lucky winners.🎉 pic.twitter.com/zRXDycMa5y — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 11, 2024

Main Street Station

A huge smile to go along with the huge jackpot.

We love seeing your jackpot smiles.🤗🤑 Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/AOGtpvmZ0t — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 11, 2024

Palms

Butterflies bring luck? Learn something new every day.

they say butterflies bring luck. ✨🦋 well, this Amber member just proved it - hitting a whopping $49K jackpot from an $18 bet! palms vip → https://t.co/mRvTbVVmYk#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/acXDjrlsht — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 10, 2024

Suncoast

No problem with the no-brainer.

How about a dealt Royal Flush on some Five Play Double Double Bonus Poker? pic.twitter.com/nRJqephnNe — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 11, 2024

Sunset Station

Someone knew how to train their dragon.

DRAGON CASH JACKPOT ALERT🐉💰 🐉 💲 🐉 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $5.00 and hit a $77,422.31 jackpot💲 💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/HKTmZuwthx — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 9, 2024

Bao Ahu Ahao Fu strikes again.

BAO AHU AHAO FU JACKPOT ALERT🎆 🔥 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $10.00 and hit a $11,150.00 jackpot💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/qooi0Cv5y2 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 10, 2024

