71°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$104K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Jennifer and William of Wylie, Texas, won $104,611 on an oversized Double Jackpot Triple Blazin ...
Jennifer and William of Wylie, Texas, won $104,611 on an oversized Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7s machine at The Strat in Las Vegas. (The Strat)
More Stories
Casino owner Derek Stevens points to the display at the Circa Sportsbook on Monday, Oct. 19, 20 ...
Circa eyeing new states for sports betting app; California site next?
The Bellagio in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warrant issued for millionaire accused of writing $1.5M in bad checks to Bellagio
Bill Miller, president and CEO American Gaming Association, welcomes conventioneers to the Glob ...
Las Vegas way ahead on blueprint for brighter gaming future
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, ...
$2.3M Powerball ticket sells at Primm lottery store
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 6:33 am
 

It has been said that everything’s bigger in Texas. So even when you’re not in Texas, go big.

Jennifer and William did just that.

The couple from Wylie, Texas, won $104,611 on an oversized Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7s machine at The Strat this week, according to a casino spokesperson.

The three Double Jackpot icons connected on Line 5 off a $5 spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A major win on a $20 spin.

California

Paul gets immortalized!

Gold Coast

A variety of happy people just off the Strip.

Fremont

Lorna shows off the big arm!

Main Street Station

A huge smile to go along with the huge jackpot.

Palms

Butterflies bring luck? Learn something new every day.

Suncoast

No problem with the no-brainer.

Sunset Station

Someone knew how to train their dragon.

Bao Ahu Ahao Fu strikes again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Once unwelcome, YouTubers now flock to G2E
By / RJ

Slot-playing influencers are becoming more commonplace on the Global Gaming Expo convention floor – a place where, less than five years ago, filming was frowned upon.

MORE STORIES