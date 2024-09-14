$106K jackpot hits at Henderson casino

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for one slots player at a Henderson casino.

A slots player won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet while playing Lightning Cash at Green Valley Ranch Resort.(Green Valley Ranch via X)

The player won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet while playing Lightning Cash at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Congrats to the lucky winner at Green Valley Ranch who just won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet playing Lightning Cash! ⚡ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/j499QrnOSs — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 14, 2024

The winner joins several others who have recently hit the jackpot in the Las Vegas Valley .

