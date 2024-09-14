93°F
$106K jackpot hits at Henderson casino

A slots player won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet while playing Lightning Cash at Green Valley Ranch ...
A slots player won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet while playing Lightning Cash at Green Valley Ranch Resort.(Green Valley Ranch via X)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for one slots player at a Henderson casino.

The player won $106,172.90 on a $25 bet while playing Lightning Cash at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The winner joins several others who have recently hit the jackpot in the Las Vegas Valley .

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

