$106K slot jackpot hits on New Year’s Day at Las Vegas casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $106,437 on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Suncoast casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast Hotel & Casino)

Another local player started the year right at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

The player sat down just before 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day, placed a $5 bet and struck it big on Dragon Cash at Suncoast Hotel & Casino, claiming a $106,437 payout, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A California visitor enjoys downtown.

Small bets, big wins!🎊🎉💵 Congratulations to the lucky Californian who took a $0.50 bet and turned it in to a $10,500 jackpot! 🎰 #binions #moneymonday #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/9DAABPEFq4 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 6, 2025

Boulder Station

Having more fun.

Ultimate Poker

Congratulations to this guest who bet $50 and won $12,150 pic.twitter.com/BAbCr6W8dL — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 4, 2025

Dragon Link

Congratulations to this guest who won $17,504.78 with a $5 bet pic.twitter.com/wxN2jxqRA0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 6, 2025

California

Sima sets the pace!

Big wins, bigger smiles! Congratulations to our lucky guests!🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/EMQncrFqxf — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 4, 2025

Fremont

Ida leads the way!

Smiles as big as the jackpot! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/25UB56sNBI — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 4, 2025

Main Street Station

The king of spades comes through.

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/CeMb3n0B6g — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 4, 2025

Palms

There is no substitute.

what dreams are made of. ✨ Jacob just scored the ultimate dream car: a Porsche 911 Turbo S. #playstayslay #Porsche911 pic.twitter.com/qtuhjV4Oex — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 4, 2025

Red Rock Casino

A fun time on the 7-column.

Congratulations to our lucky guest on winning $26,504 playing Multi Card Keno ⭐ pic.twitter.com/JS9Ve6o6AD — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 3, 2025

Sam’s Town

Collecting on a $2 spin.

This lucky guest was playing Fire Link when she hit a grand jackpot for $10,928 with a $2.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/4GrqjT9FKE — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 3, 2025

South Point

Someone is having fun.

POV: You just hit the jackpot with us! 🎰 Who’s ready for the next spin?! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BBJRSfFBNV — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 3, 2025

