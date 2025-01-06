$106K slot jackpot hits on New Year’s Day at Las Vegas casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Another local player started the year right at a Las Vegas Valley casino.
The player sat down just before 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day, placed a $5 bet and struck it big on Dragon Cash at Suncoast Hotel & Casino, claiming a $106,437 payout, according to a casino spokesperson.
The player chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A California visitor enjoys downtown.
Small bets, big wins!🎊🎉💵 Congratulations to the lucky Californian who took a $0.50 bet and turned it in to a $10,500 jackpot! 🎰 #binions #moneymonday #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/9DAABPEFq4
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 6, 2025
Boulder Station
Having more fun.
Ultimate Poker
Congratulations to this guest who bet $50 and won $12,150 pic.twitter.com/BAbCr6W8dL
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 4, 2025
Dragon Link
Congratulations to this guest who won $17,504.78 with a $5 bet pic.twitter.com/wxN2jxqRA0
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 6, 2025
California
Sima sets the pace!
Big wins, bigger smiles! Congratulations to our lucky guests!🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/EMQncrFqxf
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 4, 2025
Fremont
Ida leads the way!
Smiles as big as the jackpot! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/25UB56sNBI
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 4, 2025
Main Street Station
The king of spades comes through.
We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/CeMb3n0B6g
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 4, 2025
Palms
There is no substitute.
what dreams are made of. ✨
Jacob just scored the ultimate dream car: a Porsche 911 Turbo S. #playstayslay #Porsche911 pic.twitter.com/qtuhjV4Oex
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 4, 2025
Red Rock Casino
A fun time on the 7-column.
Congratulations to our lucky guest on winning $26,504 playing Multi Card Keno ⭐ pic.twitter.com/JS9Ve6o6AD
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 3, 2025
Sam’s Town
Collecting on a $2 spin.
This lucky guest was playing Fire Link when she hit a grand jackpot for $10,928 with a $2.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/4GrqjT9FKE
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 3, 2025
South Point
Someone is having fun.
POV: You just hit the jackpot with us! 🎰 Who’s ready for the next spin?! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BBJRSfFBNV
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 3, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.