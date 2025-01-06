51°F
$106K slot jackpot hits on New Year’s Day at Las Vegas casino

A slots player won $106,437 on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Suncoast casino in La ...
A slots player won $106,437 on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Suncoast casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast Hotel & Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 2:56 pm
 

Another local player started the year right at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

The player sat down just before 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day, placed a $5 bet and struck it big on Dragon Cash at Suncoast Hotel & Casino, claiming a $106,437 payout, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player chose to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

