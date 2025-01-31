$106K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the region.

M Resort Spa Casino is shown, on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A local slots player won $106,031 on a Dollar Storm machine at M Resort in Henderson.

$106,031 Jackpot on a $1.25 bet! 😱🌪️ pic.twitter.com/WaNAwXhgX6 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 30, 2025

The winning spin hit Wednesday on a $1.25 wager, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The $3 spin comes through …

Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LzrlyaqVDF — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 26, 2025

… and an 88-cent effort wasn’t too shabby, either.

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/07kE1OF9UY — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 29, 2025

Binion’s

Dragon Link machines getting a profitable workout.

Boulder Station

Those buffaloes roam all over.

Congratulations to this guest

Buffalo Gold Cash

Bet $2.00

Winnings $12,499.42 pic.twitter.com/mYH0kkZkdS — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 26, 2025

Only two royal flushes out of five chances? Better luck next time.

Congratulations to this guest

Ultimate Poker

Bet $50.00

Winnings $24,000.00 pic.twitter.com/BpQeWdIKlK — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 26, 2025

Filling the gongs on the Autumn Moon.

Congratulations to this guest

Dragon Link Autumn Moon

Bet $6.25

Winnings $13,674.81 pic.twitter.com/YUz0SaYvzA — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 29, 2025

California

Another fortune from 88 Fortunes.

After a $2.64 bet, this lucky guest walked out a big winner. Congratulations!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/H6RQOQfDXi — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 25, 2025

Cannery

Genghis gets around.

Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's $12k victory! pic.twitter.com/EC6A8y7j1S — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 27, 2025

Fremont

Coming up aces on pai gow poker.

This lucky guest walked out a winner when they hit Five Aces on Pai Gow! Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/iEs4ZdQeLY — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 25, 2025

Golden Nugget

The jackpots are piling up at the Nug’.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Tanya!

This weekend just took a spin for the better for Tanya! She won a $10,817.43 jackpot on Whisker Wheel! 😺😺#Congrats #BigWin #Jackpot #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/Rb2D4Wn8QR — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 26, 2025

Palace Station

Ooooh … that’s a bingo for Rich!

Congrats to one lucky local! 🎉 On January 27, 2025 at the 7 PM session, the cash ball hit on game 10 on i-16 for a total of $29,445! 💵 Thank you to Rich, one of the bingo agents for holding the check! Take a look at our daily cash balls: https://t.co/sTJVFEBIa5. pic.twitter.com/RJzeZQGjx2 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 29, 2025

Believe in pots that are flaming.

Big Hot Flaming Pots BIG WINNER!!!!! $20,150 pic.twitter.com/lcGJ4E4QGk — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 30, 2025

Palms

Some dragon taming for your relaxation.

that’s how you tame the dragon. 🐉🔥 $33,625 secured. think you can top it? → https://t.co/CXAYzcZA3C#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/we7kzqkE13 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 30, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Scoring in the western valley.

Congratulations to our lucky winner of $32,020 playing video poker here at Red Rock! ✨ pic.twitter.com/nO5cQLy0xf — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 26, 2025

Third row was the charm.

A $40,000 win with a royal flush! 💥 Big Bet ➡️ $30 pic.twitter.com/zU5EXaqJPe — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 29, 2025

Go big and go home $40K richer.

Big congratulations to our lucky guest who won $40,000 with a big $50 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/kmsDJor2oc — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 30, 2025

Treasure Island

Congrats, Christopher!

