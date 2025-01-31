$106K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently across the region.
A local slots player won $106,031 on a Dollar Storm machine at M Resort in Henderson.
$106,031 Jackpot on a $1.25 bet! 😱🌪️ pic.twitter.com/WaNAwXhgX6
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 30, 2025
The winning spin hit Wednesday on a $1.25 wager, according to a casino spokesperson.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The $3 spin comes through …
Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LzrlyaqVDF
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 26, 2025
… and an 88-cent effort wasn’t too shabby, either.
Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/07kE1OF9UY
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 29, 2025
Binion’s
Dragon Link machines getting a profitable workout.
A great weekend for winners at Binion’s 🎉👏 Look at these amazing wins🥳💸💵 #binions #jackpots #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/K1tzqHc0Vd
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 28, 2025
Boulder Station
Those buffaloes roam all over.
Congratulations to this guest
Buffalo Gold Cash
Bet $2.00
Winnings $12,499.42 pic.twitter.com/mYH0kkZkdS
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 26, 2025
Only two royal flushes out of five chances? Better luck next time.
Congratulations to this guest
Ultimate Poker
Bet $50.00
Winnings $24,000.00 pic.twitter.com/BpQeWdIKlK
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 26, 2025
Filling the gongs on the Autumn Moon.
Congratulations to this guest
Dragon Link Autumn Moon
Bet $6.25
Winnings $13,674.81 pic.twitter.com/YUz0SaYvzA
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 29, 2025
California
Another fortune from 88 Fortunes.
After a $2.64 bet, this lucky guest walked out a big winner. Congratulations!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/H6RQOQfDXi
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 25, 2025
Cannery
Genghis gets around.
Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's $12k victory! pic.twitter.com/EC6A8y7j1S
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 27, 2025
Fremont
Coming up aces on pai gow poker.
This lucky guest walked out a winner when they hit Five Aces on Pai Gow! Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/iEs4ZdQeLY
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 25, 2025
Golden Nugget
The jackpots are piling up at the Nug’.
When luck hits different 💵#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/nmyYcAaOkA
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 28, 2025
Proof that dreams really do come true on the reels ✨#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/jWdUU0ArRB
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 30, 2025
Oyo Las Vegas
Way to go, Tanya!
This weekend just took a spin for the better for Tanya! She won a $10,817.43 jackpot on Whisker Wheel! 😺😺#Congrats #BigWin #Jackpot #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/Rb2D4Wn8QR
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 26, 2025
Palace Station
Ooooh … that’s a bingo for Rich!
Congrats to one lucky local! 🎉 On January 27, 2025 at the 7 PM session, the cash ball hit on game 10 on i-16 for a total of $29,445! 💵
Thank you to Rich, one of the bingo agents for holding the check!
Take a look at our daily cash balls: https://t.co/sTJVFEBIa5. pic.twitter.com/RJzeZQGjx2
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 29, 2025
Believe in pots that are flaming.
Big Hot Flaming Pots BIG WINNER!!!!! $20,150 pic.twitter.com/lcGJ4E4QGk
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 30, 2025
Palms
Some dragon taming for your relaxation.
that’s how you tame the dragon. 🐉🔥 $33,625 secured.
think you can top it? → https://t.co/CXAYzcZA3C#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/we7kzqkE13
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 30, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Scoring in the western valley.
Congratulations to our lucky winner of $32,020 playing video poker here at Red Rock! ✨ pic.twitter.com/nO5cQLy0xf
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 26, 2025
Third row was the charm.
A $40,000 win with a royal flush! 💥
Big Bet ➡️ $30 pic.twitter.com/zU5EXaqJPe
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 29, 2025
Go big and go home $40K richer.
Big congratulations to our lucky guest who won $40,000 with a big $50 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/kmsDJor2oc
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 30, 2025
Treasure Island
Congrats, Christopher!
Christopher won $13,963 this morning playing Solstice Celebration! Could your next spin light up the day? #jackpot #vegascasino #jackpotwinner #tivegas #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/lNDDWcjJpJ
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 28, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.