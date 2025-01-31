32°F
$106K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

M Resort Spa Casino is shown, on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Ve ...
M Resort Spa Casino is shown, on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2025 - 6:10 am
 

A local slots player won $106,031 on a Dollar Storm machine at M Resort in Henderson.

The winning spin hit Wednesday on a $1.25 wager, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The $3 spin comes through …

… and an 88-cent effort wasn’t too shabby, either.

Binion’s

Dragon Link machines getting a profitable workout.

Boulder Station

Those buffaloes roam all over.

Only two royal flushes out of five chances? Better luck next time.

Filling the gongs on the Autumn Moon.

California

Another fortune from 88 Fortunes.

Cannery

Genghis gets around.

Fremont

Coming up aces on pai gow poker.

Golden Nugget

The jackpots are piling up at the Nug’.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Tanya!

Palace Station

Ooooh … that’s a bingo for Rich!

Believe in pots that are flaming.

Palms

Some dragon taming for your relaxation.

Red Rock Casino

Scoring in the western valley.

Third row was the charm.

Go big and go home $40K richer.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Christopher!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

