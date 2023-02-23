$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.
It’s good to stay inside to avoid the winds and chills that have invaded the Las Vegas Valley. One person found quality refuge at the Flamingo.
The lucky player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker at the Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The six-card straight flush was hit at 2 a.m. Thursday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The Wonder of it all.
This guest was feeling wonderful after getting $10k from Wonder 4!
Congratulations on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ruV61EFKo2
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 22, 2023
California
Way to go, Gwendolyn!
Everyone gathered 'round for
Auntie Gwendolyn when she hit the GRAND PROGRESSIVE on an 88-CENT spin to the tune of $26,561.03! 🥁 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fWLyRQlAOx
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 21, 2023
Fremont
Congratulations, Alaric!
Way to go, Alaric! 🙌
He made the most of his trip down from Canada and scored the GRAND JACKPOT for $12,664.44 off of a $10 spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/cJitHhbWFa
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 21, 2023
Main Street Station
A trek from Minnesota works well.
This lucky Boyd Rewards member from Minnesota scored some SUPREME TREASURE and headed home with $10,110.24 off of a $3.40 spin! 🐲🤑 pic.twitter.com/tespc00pIs
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 21, 2023
The Orleans
Tough to beat Dancing Drums. #HadTo
Dance to the beat of your drums at The Orleans! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $13,912 jackpot on Dancing Drums. pic.twitter.com/15ybUYqGGd
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 21, 2023
Palace Station
Making $2.64 work for you.
JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Bet 👉 $2.64
Won 👉 $10,937.08 pic.twitter.com/qcP1ZvpLg3
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 22, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
A quartet of winners along the faux Seine.
Round of applause for last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on magnifique jackpots totaling $90,900.🥂 #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/9Md7StQKTU
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 20, 2023
Pass Casino
Big win in Henderson.
What a jackpot!!! Our next big winner could be you, it pays to play at the Pass!
— The Pass Casino (@PassCasino) February 22, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.