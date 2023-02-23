$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s good to stay inside to avoid the winds and chills that have invaded the Las Vegas Valley. One person found quality refuge at the Flamingo.

The lucky player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker at the Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The six-card straight flush was hit at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The Wonder of it all.

This guest was feeling wonderful after getting $10k from Wonder 4! Congratulations on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ruV61EFKo2 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 22, 2023

California

Way to go, Gwendolyn!

Everyone gathered 'round for

Auntie Gwendolyn when she hit the GRAND PROGRESSIVE on an 88-CENT spin to the tune of $26,561.03! 🥁 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fWLyRQlAOx — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 21, 2023

Fremont

Congratulations, Alaric!

Way to go, Alaric! 🙌 He made the most of his trip down from Canada and scored the GRAND JACKPOT for $12,664.44 off of a $10 spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/cJitHhbWFa — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 21, 2023

Main Street Station

A trek from Minnesota works well.

This lucky Boyd Rewards member from Minnesota scored some SUPREME TREASURE and headed home with $10,110.24 off of a $3.40 spin! 🐲🤑 pic.twitter.com/tespc00pIs — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 21, 2023

The Orleans

Tough to beat Dancing Drums. #HadTo

Dance to the beat of your drums at The Orleans! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $13,912 jackpot on Dancing Drums. pic.twitter.com/15ybUYqGGd — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 21, 2023

Palace Station

Making $2.64 work for you.

JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

Bet 👉 $2.64

Won 👉 $10,937.08 pic.twitter.com/qcP1ZvpLg3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 22, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

A quartet of winners along the faux Seine.

Round of applause for last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on magnifique jackpots totaling $90,900.🥂 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/9Md7StQKTU — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 20, 2023

Pass Casino

Big win in Henderson.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.