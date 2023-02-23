48°F
Casinos & Gaming

$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2023 - 3:40 pm
 
A player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, ...
A player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s good to stay inside to avoid the winds and chills that have invaded the Las Vegas Valley. One person found quality refuge at the Flamingo.

The lucky player hit a $117,492 major progressive jackpot on I Luv Suits poker at the Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The six-card straight flush was hit at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

