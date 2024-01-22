$130K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A Hawaiian visitor might be unaccustomed to the overcast Las Vegas skies but can take comfort in a six-figure jackpot to bring back to the islands.

A visitor from Hawaii won $130,000 on Let It Ride on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

The visitor to the ninth island won $130,000 after getting a royal flush on Let It Ride at the California, according to a casino news release.

The winning hand hit Saturday.

Anniversary, jackpot celebration collide

A lucky guest visiting from California took home a six-figure jackpot while celebrating his 35th anniversary with his wife at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Stephen Huber of Turlock, California, won a jackpot for $105,206 at 11 p.m. Friday after laying down a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker.

Huber was playing at the poker table for a few hours before hitting the jackpot and says his wife is his good luck charm. He said he plans on saving his winnings but will continue to play at the tables.

