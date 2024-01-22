50°F
Casinos & Gaming

$130K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
A visitor from Hawaii won $130,000 on Let It Ride on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Hawaiian visitor might be unaccustomed to the overcast Las Vegas skies but can take comfort in the jackpot to bring back to the islands.

The visitor to the ninth island won $130,000 after getting a royal flush on Let It Ride at the California, according to a casino news release.

The winning hand hit Saturday.

Anniversary, jackpot celebration collide

A lucky guest visiting from California took home a six-figure jackpot while celebrating his 35th anniversary with his wife at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Stephen Huber of Turlock, California, won a jackpot for $105,206 at 11 p.m. Friday after laying down a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker.

Stephen Huber of Turlock, California, won a jackpot for $105,206 on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, after laying down a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Huber was playing at the poker table for a few hours before hitting the jackpot and says his wife is his good luck charm. He said he plans on saving his winnings but will continue to play at the tables.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. 

