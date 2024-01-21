54°F
Clouds causing 2-hour delays at Las Vegas airport

Light rain was falling in some locations Monday, but heavier rain is expected around 11 a.m., according to National Weather Service radar. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2024 - 9:40 am
 
Updated January 22, 2024 - 1:50 pm
Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Veg ...
Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 202 ...
Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Veg ...
Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were being delayed at their origin by about two hours, on average, Monday afternoon due to low clouds.

Departures were delayed an average of 44 minutes at the airport, and arriving flights were experiencing delays an average of one hour and 17 minutes around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware. The airport had also seen over 40 flight cancellations within 24 hours.

On the road, fog was hampering traffic around the Las Vegas Valley during the Monday commute.

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on X shortly after 7:15 a.m. of foggy conditions across the valley.

Light rain was falling in some locations, but heavier rain is expected around 11 a.m., according to National Weather Service radar.

The weather service warned drivers to beware of wet and slick roads, and to slow down during heavy rainfall.

A handful of Regional Flood Control District rainfall gauges showed .04 of an inch in the southwest, northeast and central parts of the valley, with Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area seeing between .08 and .12 inches of rain in the first half of the day.

Monday was forecast to be the wettest day of the storm activity, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“We should see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the valley and maybe up to 12 inches in the mountains above 7,000 feet,” he said.

The latest weather service forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain showers, mainly after 10 a.m.

The Monday high was expected to be near 55 degrees, with winds below 10 mph.

Showers were expected to continue into the evening with a 90 percent risk of precipitation.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 60 degrees.

Mountain forecast

Lee Canyon reported 2 inches of snow overnight Saturday and a trace on Sunday night.

The expected Monday snowfall of up to a foot would be a delight for snow lovers. The resort has received 34 inches of snow this year and four of five lifts are open, but only six of 31 trails can be utilized.

Sledding on the slopes near Mount Charleston is still not a good idea because of insufficient snow, officials are advising. Reports on social media say a woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to sled on Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

