Winds mostly gone, heat on the way for Las Vegas

Breeks conditions with wind gusts to 30 mph are possible Thursday, May 9, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Warmer temperatures are expected starting this weekend. Softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Is the summer heat on its way to the Las Vegas Valley?

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service says that depends on what one calls heat.

A Wednesday windstorm and a breezy Thursday may be the final signs of spring before a possibly warmer than normal summer.

Wind gusts reached 46 at Nellis Air Force Base, 37 mph at Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday with the three valley airports recording gusts between 39 and 28 mph before wind velocities started dropping in mid-afternoon.

Thursday should be a bit calmer with north-northeast winds of 10-18 forecast to gust as high as 26 mph. The high should be near 80, about 5 degrees below normal.

“We are going to the average (85 degrees) by Saturday (87 is forecast) and increase from there,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The weather service is forecasting highs at Harry Reid International Airport of 93 on Sunday, 95 on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

The highest reading at Harry Reid International so far this year has been 91.

There is a better than 50-50 chance for a “warmer than average summer situation for June, July and August, according to meteorologist Johnna Infanti of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

