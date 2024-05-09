Want to ski at Brian Head? This is your last chance

Brian Head Resort its wrapping up its winter sports season — the Utah ski resort’s longest season in 59 years of operation.

Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, will have three days of skiing May 10-12, 2024, to conclude the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)

Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, had 174 skiing days this year, the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)

While Lee Canyon is moving toward spring and summer activities, skiers and snowboarders will have one more chance to head down the slopes in Southern Utah this season.

Brian Head Resort will conclude its ski season Sunday, chalking up 174 ski days — the resort’s longest season in 59 years of operation.

To celebrate, the resort is hosting a bonus weekend of skiing from Friday through Sunday. The Giant Steps Express chairlift (chair 2) will spin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, while the Giant Steps Lodge will be open for lift tickets, season passes, rentals, snacks and refreshments. Lift tickets for the bonus weekend can be purchased in advance for less than $32.

Brian Head will transition to summer operations scheduled to open daily on June 14, conditions permitting.

Lee Canyon, which ended with 215 inches of snow this season, had its final snow weekend last week and is preparing the resort for summer operations, expected to start around Memorial Day weekend, depending on speed of snow melting on trails.

The resort will be open for three-day weekends starting Friday. It will offer scenic chair rides on the Bluebird lift. Food and beverage amenities like Hillside Lodge’s Brewin Burro coffee shop and the Bristlecone Bar will be open. Guests can also relax and enjoy mountain views on the Sky Deck.

Daily summer operations start May 24.

Lee Canyon is targeting June 14 for the opening of its downhill mountain bike park, conditions permitting.

