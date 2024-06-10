98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)
Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)
More Stories
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Italian fashion brand to open store in Strip’s newest hotel-casino
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Red Rock Resorts operates 3K valley hotel rooms
(Getty Images)
Prominent Nevada legal firm looks back on 75 years of operations
Gondolas are shown in the canals in front of the Venetian Resort-Hotel-Casino at dusk Friday, O ...
Casinos are the top water users in the region. Does that show the whole picture?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 10:53 am
 

It’s Wayne’s World, at least in the bingo room.

Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday at Suncoast, according to a casino spokesperson.

Wayne hit the Double Daub Progressive in 35 numbers or less at the Suncoast’s 3 p.m. session.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A victory on a classic slots machine.

Binion’s

Twice as nice.

Boulder Station

Four seven-spots add up nicely.

California

A $23,241 jackpot leads the way at the downtown establishment.

Cannery

Don’t know the machine, but it paid, so, good.

Durango

Nice timing.

A $9 spins pays off.

A royal welcome to the queen and 10 of diamonds.

Four Queens

Nice win off the $1.60 spin.

Way to go, Ringo. … Excuse me, Starr!

Gold Coast

Pandas, as always, rock.

Main Street Station

See what I mean?

Palace Station

A winner off a $5.88 spin.

Palms

Dragon Cash: Autumn Moon makes an appearance.

Rampart

An inaugural victory.

Four for the money.

Red Rock Resort

Hitting the progressive on a $1.25 spin.

Sam’s Town

Having fun off the $25 play.

Santa Fe Station

Big bet, big payout.

Sunset Station

More diamonds, more fun.

Your guess is as good as mine as to how this paid off, but it paid off.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Alfredo!

Tuscany

A $13,000 jackpot leads the way at the casino east of the Strip.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 2
Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino
recommend 3
$569K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 4
Across the spectrum: May’s top 5 jackpots across Nevada and Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Red Rock Resorts operates 3K valley hotel rooms
recommend 6
2 jackpots totaling $265K hit at downtown casino