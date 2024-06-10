$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The six-figure win was among several big jackpots recently won at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
It’s Wayne’s World, at least in the bingo room.
Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday at Suncoast, according to a casino spokesperson.
Wayne hit the Double Daub Progressive in 35 numbers or less at the Suncoast’s 3 p.m. session.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A victory on a classic slots machine.
Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $12k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/v3fMT8KHYR
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 7, 2024
Binion’s
Twice as nice.
Congratulations to the lucky lady who landed 2 jackpots this weekend $10,048 and $1,322! 💸
What great luck, head to Binion’s this week to give it a try! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/L9Dhr3Dqji
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 3, 2024
Boulder Station
Four seven-spots add up nicely.
Four Card Keno
Winnings : $28,000 pic.twitter.com/BLmWK73bRJ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 4, 2024
California
A $23,241 jackpot leads the way at the downtown establishment.
We've got some five-digit jackpots over here!🎉 Congratulations lucky guests!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/svLjFsCUWq
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 1, 2024
Cannery
Don’t know the machine, but it paid, so, good.
Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/JeHtMp5c23
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 7, 2024
Durango
Nice timing.
Hours after hitting the high limit room floor, the brand-new Dragon Link Major Progressive hits for $25,449! Congrats to this guest.
Now, who’s going to hit the $1,000,000+ Grand Progressive? pic.twitter.com/6dx9E4jxjO
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 31, 2024
A $9 spins pays off.
A $9 bet on the Triple Jackpot Gem netted a $15,166.27 payout. Congrats to the lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/26e9DkoVWn
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 1, 2024
A royal welcome to the queen and 10 of diamonds.
A royal flush! Congrats to this lucky winner.
JP: $10,140.86
Bet: $3.75 pic.twitter.com/Y61JT8wVQN
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 31, 2024
Four Queens
Nice win off the $1.60 spin.
$1.60 ➡️ $10,000 🎉💸 Congratulations to this lucky lady who took home a nice jackpot from Four Queens this weekend! #fourqueens #lasvegas #moneymonday #jackpot pic.twitter.com/YzzQXQ0pbs
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 3, 2024
Way to go, Ringo. … Excuse me, Starr!
Sometimes, all it takes is ONE lucky spin! 🌟 Starr from Indiana was playing a $1 Red, White & Blue Deluxe 7s reel slot and with just one spin, she lined up for a big time $10,000 payday! #binions #lasvegas #moneymonday #jackpot pic.twitter.com/8Bw2k90R7R
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 10, 2024
Gold Coast
Pandas, as always, rock.
$2.50 spin ➡️ GRAND PROGRESSIVE WIN 🤑
A $12,388 JACKPOT for this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/hdABXUPI3e
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 1, 2024
Main Street Station
See what I mean?
This guest was feeling the panda power after this awesome jackpot. Congratulations!🤑🎰🐼 pic.twitter.com/Z85TMZiCTO
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 1, 2024
Palace Station
A winner off a $5.88 spin.
BET ➡️ $5.88
WIN ➡️ $14,878.48 pic.twitter.com/40gdJQRLUO
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 4, 2024
Palms
Dragon Cash: Autumn Moon makes an appearance.
dragon cash strikes again. 🐲💰
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/X6Aq2PPLUA#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/T1fB5uvlOj
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 5, 2024
Rampart
An inaugural victory.
🎉 Big congratulations to the first lucky winner of our High Limit Silver Celebration Progressive who just won a whopping $24,356! 🥳🎰 It's always thrilling to see our guests win big! You could be next! 💰✨ #JackpotWinner #SilverCelebration #BigWin #CasinoFun #LuckyWinner pic.twitter.com/YAedxspxbe
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 4, 2024
Four for the money.
🎉 Congratulations to the weekend's jackpot winners at #RampartCasino! Your wins have inspired our community. Keep the reels spinning - you might be next! 🚀💰 #RampartCasino #WinnerCircle #PlayAndWin #LuckyWinners #Jackpot 🎰✨ pic.twitter.com/T2W6E1uV8d
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 4, 2024
Red Rock Resort
Hitting the progressive on a $1.25 spin.
Feeling lucky? Come in and play today!
This lucky winner bet $1.25 and won a $47,131.45 jackpot with a Sequential Royal Flush ♦️ pic.twitter.com/te7IjlJwrl
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) June 6, 2024
Sam’s Town
Having fun off the $25 play.
This lucky guest was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker when they hit 4 4’s with a kicker to win this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4Y7azR5wB6
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 29, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Big bet, big payout.
Buffalo Gold Revolution win!
Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. A $12,666 jackpot over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/OiO9XjePew
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 3, 2024
Sunset Station
More diamonds, more fun.
BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT♣️ ♥️ ♠️ 🃏 ♦️
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE LUCKY WINNER WHO PLACED A TOTAL BET OF $25 AND HIT A JACKPOT OF $20,000💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/qLL595Ra6O
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 1, 2024
Your guess is as good as mine as to how this paid off, but it paid off.
Super Triple Play Jackpot Alert ♣️ ♥️ ♠️ 🃏 ♦️
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $5.25 and hit a $36,180.02 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/fbp8jb4mL5
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 5, 2024
Treasure Island
Way to go, Alfredo!
🚨Jackpot Alert🚨 Another TI Players Club member strikes again! Congrats to Alfredo on winning $10,443 on Dancing Drums Grand Progressive! #lasvegascasino #casino #jackpot #jackpotslot #jackpotwinner #slots #slotgames #WinnerWednesday #treasureislandcasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/VNAEfpcTjH
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 5, 2024
Tuscany
A $13,000 jackpot leads the way at the casino east of the Strip.
May was for the winners! Like a lucky local who took home over $8K, Georganne who took home over $11K, and ANOTHER who walked away with over $13K! 💰
Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #Tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/2OTLT0Rlcc
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) June 1, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.