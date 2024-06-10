$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The six-figure win was among several big jackpots recently won at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday at Suncoast, according to a casino spokesperson.

Wayne hit the Double Daub Progressive in 35 numbers or less at the Suncoast’s 3 p.m. session.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A victory on a classic slots machine.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $12k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/v3fMT8KHYR — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 7, 2024

Binion’s

Twice as nice.

Congratulations to the lucky lady who landed 2 jackpots this weekend $10,048 and $1,322! 💸

What great luck, head to Binion’s this week to give it a try! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/L9Dhr3Dqji — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 3, 2024

Boulder Station

Four seven-spots add up nicely.

Four Card Keno

Winnings : $28,000 pic.twitter.com/BLmWK73bRJ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 4, 2024

California

A $23,241 jackpot leads the way at the downtown establishment.

We've got some five-digit jackpots over here!🎉 Congratulations lucky guests!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/svLjFsCUWq — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 1, 2024

Cannery

Don’t know the machine, but it paid, so, good.

Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/JeHtMp5c23 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 7, 2024

Durango

Nice timing.

Hours after hitting the high limit room floor, the brand-new Dragon Link Major Progressive hits for $25,449! Congrats to this guest. Now, who’s going to hit the $1,000,000+ Grand Progressive? pic.twitter.com/6dx9E4jxjO — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 31, 2024

A $9 spins pays off.

A $9 bet on the Triple Jackpot Gem netted a $15,166.27 payout. Congrats to the lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/26e9DkoVWn — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 1, 2024

A royal welcome to the queen and 10 of diamonds.

A royal flush! Congrats to this lucky winner. JP: $10,140.86

Bet: $3.75 pic.twitter.com/Y61JT8wVQN — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 31, 2024

Four Queens

Nice win off the $1.60 spin.

$1.60 ➡️ $10,000 🎉💸 Congratulations to this lucky lady who took home a nice jackpot from Four Queens this weekend! #fourqueens #lasvegas #moneymonday #jackpot pic.twitter.com/YzzQXQ0pbs — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 3, 2024

Way to go, Ringo. … Excuse me, Starr!

Sometimes, all it takes is ONE lucky spin! 🌟 Starr from Indiana was playing a $1 Red, White & Blue Deluxe 7s reel slot and with just one spin, she lined up for a big time $10,000 payday! #binions #lasvegas #moneymonday #jackpot pic.twitter.com/8Bw2k90R7R — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 10, 2024

Gold Coast

Pandas, as always, rock.

$2.50 spin ➡️ GRAND PROGRESSIVE WIN 🤑 A $12,388 JACKPOT for this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/hdABXUPI3e — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 1, 2024

Main Street Station

See what I mean?

This guest was feeling the panda power after this awesome jackpot. Congratulations!🤑🎰🐼 pic.twitter.com/Z85TMZiCTO — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 1, 2024

Palace Station

A winner off a $5.88 spin.

Palms

Dragon Cash: Autumn Moon makes an appearance.

Rampart

An inaugural victory.

🎉 Big congratulations to the first lucky winner of our High Limit Silver Celebration Progressive who just won a whopping $24,356! 🥳🎰 It's always thrilling to see our guests win big! You could be next! 💰✨ #JackpotWinner #SilverCelebration #BigWin #CasinoFun #LuckyWinner pic.twitter.com/YAedxspxbe — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 4, 2024

Four for the money.

Red Rock Resort

Hitting the progressive on a $1.25 spin.

Feeling lucky? Come in and play today! This lucky winner bet $1.25 and won a $47,131.45 jackpot with a Sequential Royal Flush ♦️ pic.twitter.com/te7IjlJwrl — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) June 6, 2024

Sam’s Town

Having fun off the $25 play.

This lucky guest was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker when they hit 4 4’s with a kicker to win this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4Y7azR5wB6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 29, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Big bet, big payout.

Buffalo Gold Revolution win! Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. A $12,666 jackpot over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/OiO9XjePew — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 3, 2024

Sunset Station

More diamonds, more fun.

BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT♣️ ♥️ ♠️ 🃏 ♦️ CONGRATULATIONS TO THE LUCKY WINNER WHO PLACED A TOTAL BET OF $25 AND HIT A JACKPOT OF $20,000💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/qLL595Ra6O — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 1, 2024

Your guess is as good as mine as to how this paid off, but it paid off.

Super Triple Play Jackpot Alert ♣️ ♥️ ♠️ 🃏 ♦️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $5.25 and hit a $36,180.02 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/fbp8jb4mL5 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 5, 2024

Treasure Island

Way to go, Alfredo!

Tuscany

A $13,000 jackpot leads the way at the casino east of the Strip.

May was for the winners! Like a lucky local who took home over $8K, Georganne who took home over $11K, and ANOTHER who walked away with over $13K! 💰

Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #Tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/2OTLT0Rlcc — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) June 1, 2024

