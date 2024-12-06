68°F
$138K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Binion's in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 12:50 pm
 

A slots player named Donna is celebrating a huge win after a visit to Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas.

Donna won more than $138,000 on Dollar Storm after landing the Super Grand Jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Celebrating along the highway.

California

Big pai gow poker hit leads the way.

Four Queens

A visitor from Alaska has fun on an 88-cent spin.

Fremont

More fun with aces sets the pace downtown.

Gold Coast

Video poker madness.

Green Valley Ranch

Happenings in Henderson.

Main Street Station

Going wild with more of those aces in pai gow poker.

Pandas, as always, are entertaining.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Neil!

Palace Station

On the rise.

Palms

Huge hit on $100 spin.

You can also win on a $9 try.

Doing well for a $4.40 spin, too.

Red Rock Casino

Collecting the winners in Summerlin.

Sam’s Town

Sung by Krusty during his comeback special.

Santa Fe Station

Keeping it local.

Going back-to-back.

The Strat

Jackie Young, a visitor from Antioch, California, won more than $18,575 on an 88 Fortunes slot machine.

Jackie Young, a visitor from Antioch, California, won more than $18,575 on an 88 Fortunes slot machine Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at The Strat in Las Vegas. (Golden Entertainment)

Suncoast

Hot stuff.

More fun with 88 cents.

Major hit on a $10 hand.

Sunset Station

Scoring on slots.

Westgate

Legendary.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

