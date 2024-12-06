$138K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The six-figure win on a slot machine was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player named Donna is celebrating a huge win after a visit to Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas.

Donna won more than $138,000 on Dollar Storm after landing the Super Grand Jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.

Dollar Storm? More like $138,000 Dollar Storm! 🌪️💸 A HUGE congrats to Donna, who hit the Coin Grab bonus while playing at Binion’s and landed the Super Grand Jackpot—over $138,000! 💰🎉 Way to go, Donna! Who’s next to strike it big? 🎰 #BigWin #Jackpot #BinionsCasino pic.twitter.com/KeYtsPgGuW — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 6, 2024

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Celebrating along the highway.

Dancing Drums Gold Drums

Congratulations to the guest who won $13,137.74 with a bet of $1 pic.twitter.com/dt9fX4sHT0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 20, 2024

Ultimate X Poker

Congratulations to this guest who bet $50 and won $12,060 pic.twitter.com/JDMIx4vtVe — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 21, 2024

Tasty Treasure Flame Pot

Congratulations to this guest who won $18,014.50 with a $.88 bet pic.twitter.com/fzGFCdUdZa — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 2, 2024

California

Big pai gow poker hit leads the way.

🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $75,412! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/0Znk8vPeSe — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 28, 2024

All we do is win at The Cal!🤑 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/n9Sud7Akku — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 2, 2024

Four Queens

A visitor from Alaska has fun on an 88-cent spin.

So much to be thankful for this holiday season, including a lucky Alaskan who landed a $10,000 payday on just an $0.88 bet! 💸💰#moneymonday #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/fqI2CdpOTA — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 2, 2024

Fremont

More fun with aces sets the pace downtown.

🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $49,360! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/kDmCJLSDTl — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 28, 2024

We're all about the money and jackpots. Congratulations guests!🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/hb4jVq5xXy — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 2, 2024

Gold Coast

Video poker madness.

Another lucky winner here at Gold Coast! Congratulations on an unforgettable win! Who else is feeling that winning streak coming on? 🔥 #GoldCoastCasino #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/AvCjd6Lk7Q — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 21, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Happenings in Henderson.

Bet big, and win big. 🏦 This lucky Boarding Pass holder bet $20 on Ultimate Poker and hit a Royal Flush that paid out $56,000! Huge congrats to them. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3BaP7SpSl0 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 26, 2024

💸 JACKPOT ALERT! 💸 Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $2.40 and won $16.546.32 playing Bank Buster. pic.twitter.com/sMvHvoRyQG — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 26, 2024

💰 DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT 💰

Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $7.50 and hit a Royal Flush worth $16,000. pic.twitter.com/7ZQPXnuKfH — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 25, 2024

Main Street Station

Going wild with more of those aces in pai gow poker.

🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $54,600! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/2wSAKJqjcb — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 28, 2024

Pandas, as always, are entertaining.

This guest really hit the jackpot when their $0.50 bet had them walking out with $11,915! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/RCwRxWLH6p — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 3, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Neil!

What's the best way to start your week? How about a JACKPOT? We are celebrating Neil who just crushed it with a $13,946 win on Dancing Drums. 🥁 💃 #Jackpot #DancingDrums #CasinoWins #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/dVzFZ9ZaVu — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 4, 2024

Palace Station

On the rise.

Buffalo Ascension Jackpot! $24,000 Congrats to this Palace Local. pic.twitter.com/kTMoE9OW1D — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 4, 2024

Palms

Huge hit on $100 spin.

You can also win on a $9 try.

Doing well for a $4.40 spin, too.

are you feeling lucky? a jackpot might have your name on it. 🎰💥 palms vip → https://t.co/gT0WWbfRpk#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/m9e7BgsPrl — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 28, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Collecting the winners in Summerlin.

🎉 Big Win Alert! 🎰 A lucky guest hit the Grand Jackpot for an incredible $10,336.74. Come play your luck at Red Rock Casino! 🎰💵#lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/g4qRnbXOLg — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 19, 2024

🎉 JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉

A lucky player just turned a $0.88 bet into a massive $13,969.42 WIN! 💸✨ pic.twitter.com/H26Ba7VLLL — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 20, 2024

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰 One of our guests just turned an 88-cent bet into $13,115.26! 💸 Who’s ready to try their luck next? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/KiWcUP3y0M — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 21, 2024

Come in and WIN 💸 Congratulations to a lucky player who won $30,073.76 on a $25 bet playing Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/XQ4mVIPG3i — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 27, 2024

Congratulations to our lucky guest who won $40,000 with a big $50 bet playing video poker! ✨ pic.twitter.com/J4CZFmlf6W — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 3, 2024

🎉 WINNER WINNER WINNER 🎉 This lucky winner scored a $31,874.50 win with a big $25 bet! Woohoo! pic.twitter.com/1d9heTXVdR — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 4, 2024

🥁 DANCING DRUMS WINNER 🥁 A $1.76 bet resulted in a HUGE $25,661 WIN for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/4mD0rboWP1 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 5, 2024

$16 into a BIG payout! Congratulations to our lucky guest who won a $34,680 jackpot playing Four Card Keno 💜 pic.twitter.com/2OncE5XHu4 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 6, 2024

Sam’s Town

Sung by Krusty during his comeback special.

🎶 Send in the clowns 🎶

Big wins happen here! Congrats to our lucky guest who turned a $2 bet into a whopping $10,512 on Carnival Extreme! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YxaFcqWd7T — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 4, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Keeping it local.

$13,115 HIT from a .88 bet for this Boarding Pass holder last night! Congrats to this local. pic.twitter.com/K82KeXOOGo — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 21, 2024

Going back-to-back.

Back-to-backs! A couple progressives hit within 18 minutes of each other last night at Santa Fe: -$10,847.82 Grand on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous ($1 bet)

-$13,813.69 Major on Buffalo Gold Revolution ($45 bet in the High Limit room) pic.twitter.com/qV6rkeAZyL — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 27, 2024

The Strat

Jackie Young, a visitor from Antioch, California, won more than $18,575 on an 88 Fortunes slot machine.

Suncoast

Hot stuff.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $12,080 jackpot on Blazing 7's Triple Double Jackpot Wild! pic.twitter.com/wWNMOms86a — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 21, 2024

More fun with 88 cents.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $11,148 progressive jackpot on Dancing Drums! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/bLh6RvFHe4 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 4, 2024

Major hit on a $10 hand.

♦️ Let's hear it for a Royal Flush!!👑 pic.twitter.com/MXO6PuaTgF — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 4, 2024

Sunset Station

Scoring on slots.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 💲 🥁 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $30,812.50 jackpot💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/2pj6YIYyi1 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 27, 2024

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT🐉 🐉 🐉 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $3.75 and hit a $18,490.82 jackpot💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/4HZr703qwX — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 28, 2024

Westgate

Legendary.

Congratulations to our 2024 Legends Slot Tournament Winners! 🍾🎰 Who’s ready to try their luck at becoming a legend next year? #legendaryvegasfun pic.twitter.com/vK3YK2hGiF — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 21, 2024

