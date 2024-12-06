$138K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
The six-figure win on a slot machine was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player named Donna is celebrating a huge win after a visit to Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas.
Donna won more than $138,000 on Dollar Storm after landing the Super Grand Jackpot, according to the casino’s social media account.
Dollar Storm? More like $138,000 Dollar Storm! 🌪️💸 A HUGE congrats to Donna, who hit the Coin Grab bonus while playing at Binion’s and landed the Super Grand Jackpot—over $138,000! 💰🎉 Way to go, Donna! Who’s next to strike it big? 🎰 #BigWin #Jackpot #BinionsCasino pic.twitter.com/KeYtsPgGuW
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 6, 2024
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Celebrating along the highway.
Dancing Drums Gold Drums
Congratulations to the guest who won $13,137.74 with a bet of $1 pic.twitter.com/dt9fX4sHT0
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 20, 2024
Ultimate X Poker
Congratulations to this guest who bet $50 and won $12,060 pic.twitter.com/JDMIx4vtVe
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 21, 2024
Tasty Treasure Flame Pot
Congratulations to this guest who won $18,014.50 with a $.88 bet pic.twitter.com/fzGFCdUdZa
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 2, 2024
California
Big pai gow poker hit leads the way.
🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨
We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $75,412! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/0Znk8vPeSe
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 28, 2024
All we do is win at The Cal!🤑 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/n9Sud7Akku
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 2, 2024
Four Queens
A visitor from Alaska has fun on an 88-cent spin.
So much to be thankful for this holiday season, including a lucky Alaskan who landed a $10,000 payday on just an $0.88 bet! 💸💰#moneymonday #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/fqI2CdpOTA
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 2, 2024
Fremont
More fun with aces sets the pace downtown.
🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨
We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $49,360! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/kDmCJLSDTl
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 28, 2024
We're all about the money and jackpots. Congratulations guests!🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/hb4jVq5xXy
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 2, 2024
Gold Coast
Video poker madness.
Another lucky winner here at Gold Coast! Congratulations on an unforgettable win! Who else is feeling that winning streak coming on? 🔥 #GoldCoastCasino #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/AvCjd6Lk7Q
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 21, 2024
Who's feeling lucky today? 🍀 We're celebrating this fabulous jackpot winner who's just scooped a cool $20,000! 💸#GoldCoastCasino #JackpotWinner #WinBig pic.twitter.com/u4OOKVBNVy
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 1, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
Happenings in Henderson.
Bet big, and win big. 🏦 This lucky Boarding Pass holder bet $20 on Ultimate Poker and hit a Royal Flush that paid out $56,000! Huge congrats to them. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3BaP7SpSl0
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 26, 2024
💸 JACKPOT ALERT! 💸 Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $2.40 and won $16.546.32 playing Bank Buster. pic.twitter.com/sMvHvoRyQG
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 26, 2024
💰 DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT 💰
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $7.50 and hit a Royal Flush worth $16,000. pic.twitter.com/7ZQPXnuKfH
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 25, 2024
Main Street Station
Going wild with more of those aces in pai gow poker.
🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨
We had someone hit 5 aces for a jackpot total of $54,600! Will you be the next lucky guest to take home a chunk of the money?🤑 pic.twitter.com/2wSAKJqjcb
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 28, 2024
Pandas, as always, are entertaining.
This guest really hit the jackpot when their $0.50 bet had them walking out with $11,915! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/RCwRxWLH6p
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 3, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Neil!
What's the best way to start your week? How about a JACKPOT? We are celebrating Neil who just crushed it with a $13,946 win on Dancing Drums. 🥁 💃 #Jackpot #DancingDrums #CasinoWins #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/dVzFZ9ZaVu
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 4, 2024
Palace Station
On the rise.
Buffalo Ascension Jackpot! $24,000
Congrats to this Palace Local. pic.twitter.com/kTMoE9OW1D
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 4, 2024
Palms
Huge hit on $100 spin.
go big or go home? 🎰💸
palms vip → https://t.co/0gXl5FD2px#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/VQNl8CNZ1D
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 21, 2024
You can also win on a $9 try.
who needs a genie when $9 can grant a $33,302 wish? 🧞♀️✨
palms vip → https://t.co/CBOkZg41DA#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/GOKsPDM3LT
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 4, 2024
Doing well for a $4.40 spin, too.
are you feeling lucky? a jackpot might have your name on it. 🎰💥
palms vip → https://t.co/gT0WWbfRpk#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/m9e7BgsPrl
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 28, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Collecting the winners in Summerlin.
🎉 Big Win Alert! 🎰 A lucky guest hit the Grand Jackpot for an incredible $10,336.74. Come play your luck at Red Rock Casino! 🎰💵#lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/g4qRnbXOLg
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 19, 2024
🎉 JACKPOT ALERT! 🎉
A lucky player just turned a $0.88 bet into a massive $13,969.42 WIN! 💸✨ pic.twitter.com/H26Ba7VLLL
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 20, 2024
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰 One of our guests just turned an 88-cent bet into $13,115.26! 💸 Who’s ready to try their luck next? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/KiWcUP3y0M
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 21, 2024
Come in and WIN 💸
Congratulations to a lucky player who won $30,073.76 on a $25 bet playing Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/XQ4mVIPG3i
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 27, 2024
Congratulations to our lucky guest who won $40,000 with a big $50 bet playing video poker! ✨ pic.twitter.com/J4CZFmlf6W
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 3, 2024
🎉 WINNER WINNER WINNER 🎉
This lucky winner scored a $31,874.50 win with a big $25 bet! Woohoo! pic.twitter.com/1d9heTXVdR
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 4, 2024
🥁 DANCING DRUMS WINNER 🥁
A $1.76 bet resulted in a HUGE $25,661 WIN for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/4mD0rboWP1
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 5, 2024
$16 into a BIG payout!
Congratulations to our lucky guest who won a $34,680 jackpot playing Four Card Keno 💜 pic.twitter.com/2OncE5XHu4
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 6, 2024
Sam’s Town
Sung by Krusty during his comeback special.
🎶 Send in the clowns 🎶
Big wins happen here! Congrats to our lucky guest who turned a $2 bet into a whopping $10,512 on Carnival Extreme! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YxaFcqWd7T
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 4, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Keeping it local.
$13,115 HIT from a .88 bet for this Boarding Pass holder last night!
Congrats to this local. pic.twitter.com/K82KeXOOGo
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 21, 2024
Going back-to-back.
Back-to-backs! A couple progressives hit within 18 minutes of each other last night at Santa Fe:
-$10,847.82 Grand on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous ($1 bet)
-$13,813.69 Major on Buffalo Gold Revolution ($45 bet in the High Limit room) pic.twitter.com/qV6rkeAZyL
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 27, 2024
The Strat
Jackie Young, a visitor from Antioch, California, won more than $18,575 on an 88 Fortunes slot machine.
Suncoast
Hot stuff.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $12,080 jackpot on Blazing 7's Triple Double Jackpot Wild! pic.twitter.com/wWNMOms86a
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 21, 2024
More fun with 88 cents.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $11,148 progressive jackpot on Dancing Drums! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/bLh6RvFHe4
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 4, 2024
Major hit on a $10 hand.
♦️ Let's hear it for a Royal Flush!!👑 pic.twitter.com/MXO6PuaTgF
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 4, 2024
Sunset Station
Scoring on slots.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 💲 🥁
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $30,812.50 jackpot💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/2pj6YIYyi1
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 27, 2024
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT🐉 🐉 🐉
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $3.75 and hit a $18,490.82 jackpot💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/4HZr703qwX
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 28, 2024
Westgate
Legendary.
Congratulations to our 2024 Legends Slot Tournament Winners! 🍾🎰 Who’s ready to try their luck at becoming a legend next year? #legendaryvegasfun pic.twitter.com/vK3YK2hGiF
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 21, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
