$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
One local slots player started the Independence Day with a bang, even though no fireworks were deployed.
The winner hit the Dollar Storm Super Grand Progressive on Friday night at Rampart Casino for $164,336, according to a company spokesperson.
The player chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Glen won $13,522.56 on Fire Fortunes.
Glen won $13,522.56 on Fire Fortunes.
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 2, 2021
A $1.88 wager on Dancing Drums turned into a $10,079.94 win.
A $1.88 wager on Dancing Drums turned into a $10,079.94 win.
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 3, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Heide celebrates her $10,644 win on Quick Hit.
Heide celebrates her $10,644 win on Quick Hit.
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/xKxEquwIxk
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) July 3, 2021
Plaza
Lorna scored a $10,005 slots win.
Congratulations to Lorna on her $10,005 win!
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/mbB6Arpny5#PlazaLV #PlazaLV50 #Jackpot #Winner #Slots #DTLV #OnlyVegas #FremontStreet pic.twitter.com/JpDNyLBRj8
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 1, 2021
Suncoast
A $10,418 jackpot hit on the Cash Falls slots machine.
Congrats to the lucky winner of this $10,418 jackpot on the Cash Falls slot.
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 2, 2021
