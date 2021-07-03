$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

One local slots player started the Independence Day with a bang, even though no fireworks were deployed.

(Rampart Casino)

One local slots player started the Independence Day with a bang, even though no fireworks were deployed.

The winner hit the Dollar Storm Super Grand Progressive on Friday night at Rampart Casino for $164,336, according to a company spokesperson.

The player chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Glen won $13,522.56 on Fire Fortunes.

🔥 Glen won these Fire Fortunes after hitting the Grand jackpot! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RWmcl5rA6p — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 2, 2021

A $1.88 wager on Dancing Drums turned into a $10,079.94 win.

🕺 Check out this incredible Dancing Drums $10,079.94 win off a $1.88 bet!! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/67LyYjvKem — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 3, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Heide celebrates her $10,644 win on Quick Hit.

Plaza

Lorna scored a $10,005 slots win.

Suncoast

A $10,418 jackpot hit on the Cash Falls slots machine.

It's the best when cash falls into your lap! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $10,418 jackpot on the Cash Falls slot.#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/rItGlE6uc2 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 2, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.