Casinos & Gaming

$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 8:21 am
 
(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

One local slots player started the Independence Day with a bang, even though no fireworks were deployed.

The winner hit the Dollar Storm Super Grand Progressive on Friday night at Rampart Casino for $164,336, according to a company spokesperson.

The player chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Glen won $13,522.56 on Fire Fortunes.

A $1.88 wager on Dancing Drums turned into a $10,079.94 win.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Heide celebrates her $10,644 win on Quick Hit.

Plaza

Lorna scored a $10,005 slots win.

Suncoast

A $10,418 jackpot hit on the Cash Falls slots machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

