Casinos & Gaming

$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
The porte-cochere at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A slots player won $180,000 on a Dragon Link machine Thursday at Caesars Palace, the casino reported on its Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

