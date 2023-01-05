$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player won $180,000 on a Dragon Link machine Thursday at Caesars Palace, the casino reported on its Twitter account.
Congrats to this lucky guest who hit a $180,000 #Jackpot today! 🤑
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/fgcL7Z0DZe
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) January 5, 2023
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
“Bisonnnnnn” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
Buffaloooooooooo! 💰💰
Bet ➡️ $3.00
Jackpot ➡️ $ 13,389.04 pic.twitter.com/BTD0wXiOAg
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 4, 2023
California
Happy new year, Lorraine!
Imagine spending the first few hours of 2023 getting an $11,000 jackpot… 👀
Lorraine from Hawai'i did just that! 💸 pic.twitter.com/lEJg7k9WNJ
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 4, 2023
Downtown Grand
Some new luck at the former Lady Luck.
$18k jackpot? YES PLEASE 🎰 pic.twitter.com/hU9cYBXVJT
— Downtown Grand (@Downtown_Grand) January 4, 2023
Gold Coast
A dealt royal flush on a Triple Play Poker machine sets the pace for these recent winners.
Congratulations to these prosperous jackpot winners on their recent wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/kT60tZTahW
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 4, 2023
Main Street Station
Can you believe the remake of ”Little Shop of Horrors” was released 37 years ago? Neither can I.
Happy New Year, indeed! 🎉
This lucky winner from Hawai'i got their 2023 off to a winning start on LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to the tune of $12,309.38! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/pnaA8AViSW
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 4, 2023
Railroad Pass
Do not confuse “dilly dally” with “dilly dilly.”
Another win right here at the Railroad Pass! Don't dilly dally and get down here, this could be you next time! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money pic.twitter.com/kL9my75iYt
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) January 5, 2023
South Point
Way to go, Jason!
When it comes to winning, the sky is the limit! Las Vegas local hits a progressive jackpot for $18,462! 💸☁️
Congratulations Jason! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/F1XMoTo6Sr
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 4, 2023
Sunset Station
And one more added to the beat.
An $8.80 bet resulted in an $10,720 Dancing Drums win for one lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/ROGLBue4Xx
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 5, 2023
