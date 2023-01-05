$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $180,000 on a Dragon Link machine Thursday at Caesars Palace, the casino reported on its Twitter account.

Congrats to this lucky guest who hit a $180,000 #Jackpot today! 🤑 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/fgcL7Z0DZe — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) January 5, 2023

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

California

Imagine spending the first few hours of 2023 getting an $11,000 jackpot… 👀 Lorraine from Hawai'i did just that! 💸 pic.twitter.com/lEJg7k9WNJ — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 4, 2023

Downtown Grand

Gold Coast

A dealt royal flush on a Triple Play Poker machine sets the pace for these recent winners.

Congratulations to these prosperous jackpot winners on their recent wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/kT60tZTahW — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 4, 2023

Main Street Station

Happy New Year, indeed! 🎉 This lucky winner from Hawai'i got their 2023 off to a winning start on LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to the tune of $12,309.38! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/pnaA8AViSW — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 4, 2023

Railroad Pass

South Point

When it comes to winning, the sky is the limit! Las Vegas local hits a progressive jackpot for $18,462! 💸☁️ Congratulations Jason! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/F1XMoTo6Sr — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 4, 2023

Sunset Station

An $8.80 bet resulted in an $10,720 Dancing Drums win for one lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/ROGLBue4Xx — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 5, 2023

