$183K lottery ticket hits in Primm; Powerball up to $400M

Someone chasing the Powerball jackpot might have picked up some bonus side money Wednesday night.

A Fantasy 5 ticket hit for $183,133 at the Prime Valley Lotto Store, according to the California Lottery’s website, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

A Fantasy 5 ticket hit for $183,133 at the Prime Valley Lotto Store, according to the California Lottery’s website.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 30, 31 and 38. The store is officially listed as operating in Nipton, California.

For those willing to make the trek on Interstate 15, the Powerball jackpot now has reached $400 million, and the next drawing is scheduled for Christmas night.

The last time Powerball hit was on Oct. 4 when a ticket sold in Morro Bay, California, was worth $699.8 million.

If you don’t need $400 million, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $187 million.

