$185K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

(Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Massachusetts likely in need of support since the Patriots missed out on the NFL playoffs found some solace at The Orleans.

Kenneth, a frequent visitor to off-Strip since 2009, was playing Pai Gow Poker around 10 p.m. Monday when he hit a seven-card straight flush, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $185,645, according to a Boyd Gaming release.

The Boyd properties’ Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $150,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

All the gongs hit, so one player scored a $13,952.64 jackpot on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

It's another jackpot at Aliante! This time it's Dragon Link – Golden Century hitting for a total of $13,952.64 for our lucky winner 🐉 pic.twitter.com/B6V8nadjsr — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 21, 2021

California

A Super Times Pay machine paid out a $10,075 jackpot.

Check out this sweet $10,075 jackpot hit recently on Super Poker at the Cal! pic.twitter.com/20jY03b9f4 — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 18, 2021

An Abundant Fortune machine turned $1.76 into $12,608.07.

Talk about abundant fortune, this lucky guest had an abundance of good fortune during their visit! They bet $1.76 and left with $12,608.07! pic.twitter.com/T3m0OQeomq — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 23, 2021

Fremont

Michael turned his $25 wager into $20,000 when the royal flush hit.

We are sure that Michael's ❤️ was beating fast after hitting this royal flush, $20,000 payout! pic.twitter.com/LikOnBEhps — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 23, 2021

Local player Regina scored $10,000.

🍀The luck of a four-leaf clover was with this local Las Vegan Regina, whole took home her own pot of gold with this $10,000 jackpot! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/K9gsi9SSyD — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 22, 2021

The Orleans

A Buffalo Gold machine rolled out a $31,906 jackpot.

Buffalo Gold treated a guest to a stampede of winnings! Congratulations to the winner on their $31,906 jackpot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/yNmA4k2dAM — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 21, 2021

Robin Lehner isn’t the only popular panda in Las Vegas after this jackpot.

Lightning Link filled its hearts, paying out $12,710.

Lightning in the forecast. ⚡ Congrats to the $12,710 jackpot winner at The Orleans! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/yl9UyctEAz — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 21, 2021

A diamond royal flush paid out $20,000 after a $25 bet.

Treasure Island

A pair of $10,000-plus jackpots are celebrated by Amanda M. ($10,393) and Dedea W. ($10,750).

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.