Casinos & Gaming

$185K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 2:53 pm
 
(Boyd Gaming)
A visitor from Massachusetts likely in need of support since the Patriots missed out on the NFL playoffs found some solace at The Orleans.

Kenneth, a frequent visitor to off-Strip since 2009, was playing Pai Gow Poker around 10 p.m. Monday when he hit a seven-card straight flush, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $185,645, according to a Boyd Gaming release.

The Boyd properties’ Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $150,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

All the gongs hit, so one player scored a $13,952.64 jackpot on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

California

A Super Times Pay machine paid out a $10,075 jackpot.

An Abundant Fortune machine turned $1.76 into $12,608.07.

Fremont

Michael turned his $25 wager into $20,000 when the royal flush hit.

Local player Regina scored $10,000.

The Orleans

A Buffalo Gold machine rolled out a $31,906 jackpot.

Robin Lehner isn’t the only popular panda in Las Vegas after this jackpot.

Lightning Link filled its hearts, paying out $12,710.

A diamond royal flush paid out $20,000 after a $25 bet.

Treasure Island

A pair of $10,000-plus jackpots are celebrated by Amanda M. ($10,393) and Dedea W. ($10,750).

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

