2 bingo jackpots worth $224K won at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor to Las Vegas won the bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Two bingo jackpots totaling $224,727 were won this past week at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Whether you live here or elsewhere, you have as good a chance as anyone to score a big win. The bingo parlor at Palace Station proved just that this week.

On Wednesday, a local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 during the 3 p.m. session, according to a casino spokesperson. The player hit on the 51st number, 21, and was the single winner.

Not to be outdone, a guest from out of town won the Palace Station bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 covering all 48 numbers during Thursday’s 1 p.m. session.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

