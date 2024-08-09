2 bingo jackpots worth $224K won at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
Whether you live here or elsewhere, you have as good a chance as anyone to score a big win. The bingo parlor at Palace Station proved just that this week.
On Wednesday, a local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 during the 3 p.m. session, according to a casino spokesperson. The player hit on the 51st number, 21, and was the single winner.
Not to be outdone, a guest from out of town won the Palace Station bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 covering all 48 numbers during Thursday’s 1 p.m. session.
Both winners chose to remain anonymous.
