101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

2 bingo jackpots worth $224K won at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

Two bingo jackpots totaling $224,727 were won this past week at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (S ...
Two bingo jackpots totaling $224,727 were won this past week at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 on Wednesday, Aug. ...
A local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A visitor to Las Vegas won the bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 ...
A visitor to Las Vegas won the bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
More Stories
A portion of the former Riviera hotel-casino site on the North Strip is being sold to developer ...
2 600-foot tall towers proposed for Las Vegas Strip
The once-extremely cyclical Las Vegas casino sector has stabilized over the past decade, one an ...
Analyst feels ‘pretty good’ about Las Vegas casino market in 2024
Gadoon “Spanky” Kyrollos, left, with longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, center, an ...
Las Vegas-based sports gambling conference looks to force industry changes
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Off-Strip hotel-casino confirms layoff of some employees
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 1:51 pm
 

Whether you live here or elsewhere, you have as good a chance as anyone to score a big win. The bingo parlor at Palace Station proved just that this week.

On Wednesday, a local player hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive for $159,791 during the 3 p.m. session, according to a casino spokesperson. The player hit on the 51st number, 21, and was the single winner.

Not to be outdone, a guest from out of town won the Palace Station bingo progressive coverall for $64,936 covering all 48 numbers during Thursday’s 1 p.m. session.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Commissioner calls for crackdown on illegal backyard pet breeding
recommend 2
SAUNDERS: Partisan fights over presidential running mates’ military service
recommend 3
2 teens in custody in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Bike to school: New bridge makes students’ commute safer
recommend 5
Police say man tried to kill girlfriend, wrote song about her being in ICU
recommend 6
3 things to watch in Raiders’ preseason opener against Vikings