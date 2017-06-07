2 closed Las Vegas casinos to open temporarily to preserve licesnses

Permanently closed Las Vegas Club is being considered to be set up as a temporary casino by the Gaming Control Board in order to preserve the gaming license, in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slot machine play will return to downtown’s Las Vegas Club and the Mermaids casino later this month — at least, for 16 hours.

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of a plan to preserve the grandfathered gaming license for the buildings containing the two properties, purchased in 2015 and 2016 by Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of downtown’s D Las Vegas and Golden Gate.

The Las Vegas City Council will review the plan June 21 with final approval scheduled by the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 22.

In order to preserve a gaming license, casino play must occur on the site for at least eight hours every two years.

In the case of the Las Vegas Club and Mermaids, slot-route operator United Coin Machine will set up 16 slot machines for eight hours at the Las Vegas Club on June 27, then move the operation to Mermaids for eight hours on June 28.

United Coin is owned by Montana-based Century Gaming Technologies and is routinely requested by licensing applicants to set up temporary casinos to preserve licenses.

The Stevenses acquired the Las Vegas Club for an undisclosed price in August 2015, then picked up the building holding the Mermaids and La Bayou casinos as well as the Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch adult entertainment club in April 2016. Mermaids, La Bayou and the Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch club closed in June 2016.

“When we purchased the Las Vegas Club in August (2015), we knew then we wanted to look at a larger footprint,” Derek Stevens said at the time. “Now that we’ve done this transaction, it completely changes the scope of what the project could become. I’m going to need a little time with my team to start thinking through what this project will look like.”

Stevens has not disclosed any additional details for the Fremont Street properties.

